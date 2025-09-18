Microsoft is rolling out significant updates to three core Windows apps – Paint, Snipping Tool, and Notepad – for Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels. The updates bring project-saving support in Paint, Quick Markup tools in Snipping Tool, and AI-powered features in Notepad.

Paint (v11.2508.361.0)

Save as Project: Users can now save work as an editable Paint project file, making it easy to resume edits later.

Users can now save work as an editable Paint project file, making it easy to resume edits later. Opacity Slider: Added for Pencil and Brush tools, allowing smooth blends and layered effects.

Snipping Tool (v11.2508.24.0)

Quick Markup: A new toolbar with pen, highlighter, eraser, shapes, and emojis for instant edits after taking a screenshot.

Notepad (v11.2508.28.0)

AI Features: Copilot+ PCs gain tools like Summarize, Write, and Rewrite, with no subscription required. Users can toggle between local and cloud models depending on availability. Currently supports English only.

The new features are being tested with Windows Insiders, with a stable rollout expected soon for all Windows 11 users.