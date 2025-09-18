Noise and TVS Motor Company have launched the Noise x TVS iQube smartwatch, India’s first smartwatch integrated with an electric scooter. The Made-in-India wearable connects with the TVS iQube EV via the TVS Connect app, delivering real-time ride statistics and safety alerts directly to the rider’s wrist.

EV Integration

Vehicle Status Monitoring: Shows Locked, Unlocked, On Ride, Charging, or Charging Complete.

State of Charge (SoC): Battery percentage with charging progress and <20% alerts.

Distance to Empty (DTE): Range estimation across ride modes.

Tyre Pressure Monitoring (TPMS): Live pressure values with alerts (on select models).

Charging Progress: Real-time updates with time-to-full and completion notifications.

Tow/Theft Alerts: Haptic + visual alerts triggered by movement.

Crash/Fall Detection: On-wrist alert plus app notification.

Geofence Notifications: Alerts when the vehicle exits set boundaries.

Safety Visual Cues: Color-coded tiles (Green = safe, Red = action needed).

The smartwatch sports a 1.78-inch AMOLED touch display with Always-On feature, IP68 dust and water resistance, wrist wake, along with 2 custom TVS watch faces. It includes 100+ sports modes, a 24/7 heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor, sleep monitoring, stress monitoring, and breathing exercises. It comes with Bluetooth calling, notifications, silicone straps, and supports the NoiseFit app. It lasts up to 7 days on battery.

Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise, said, “At Noise, our vision has always been to build technology that empowers people to live, move, and stay connected effortlessly. This partnership with TVS Motor Company is a significant step in that direction, bringing meaningful innovation to the wrist by turning the smartwatch into a mobility companion. As consumers look for smarter, more integrated ways to move through their day, this first-of-its-kind experience reflects our commitment to pushing boundaries, delivering purposeful technology, and shaping the future of connected living in India.”

The Noise x TVS iQube smartwatch is priced at ₹2,999 (introductory price) and is available via the official TVS iQube website and gonoise.com. Buyers receive a 12-month Noise Gold subscription with purchase.

Noise x TVS iQube Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹2,999 (introductory price) | MRP ₹6,999

Availability: TVS iQube website, GoNoise.com

Offers: Available at ₹2,999 for a limited time, buyers receive a 12-month Noise Gold subscription with purchase

