Google has rolled out a new experimental application for Windows, designed to make searching faster and more seamless directly from the desktop. Available through its Labs program, the app allows users to find information without switching windows or disrupting their work.

With a simple Alt + Space keyboard shortcut, users can instantly search across local files, installed apps, Google Drive content, and the web. The tool closely resembles Apple’s Spotlight feature on macOS, bringing a familiar quick-search experience to Windows users.

A standout addition is Google Lens integration, enabling users to highlight anything on their screen to search, translate, or even solve homework problems. The app also includes an AI Mode, offering detailed, conversational responses with follow-up questions and helpful links.

Currently, the app is limited to US users via Google Labs, but is expected to expand to other regions in the coming months.