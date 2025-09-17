OpenAI has unveiled new measures to make ChatGPT safer for teenagers, introducing age prediction tools, parental controls, and stricter content limits for minors. The move reflects the company’s commitment to balancing privacy, freedom, and safety, while prioritizing protection for younger users.

CEO Sam Altman acknowledged that these principles can sometimes conflict, but emphasized that teen safety takes precedence. While adult users will continue to enjoy broad freedom – including creative writing on sensitive topics – teen accounts will face tighter restrictions, blocking flirtatious exchanges, sexual content, and discussions of self-harm.

OpenAI stressed that conversations remain private and secure, with exceptions only for serious misuse or threats. “These are difficult decisions, but after consulting experts, this is what we think is best”, Altman said.

Key Updates

Age Prediction: ChatGPT will estimate whether users are over or under 18. When uncertain, it defaults to the under-18 experience. Adults can verify their age to access unrestricted features.

Parental Controls: Parents can link accounts to teens (13+) to guide usage, set blackout hours, manage chat history, and receive alerts in cases of acute distress. In rare emergencies, law enforcement may be contacted.

Protective Defaults: Teen accounts automatically block graphic or harmful content and add reminders to encourage healthy usage.

The company confirmed that this is part of an ongoing effort, shaped by input from policymakers, advocates, and the public, aiming to ensure ChatGPT is safe for all age groups.