realme is kicking off 2026 with one of its most exciting smartphones to date – the realme 16 Pro+, bringing in true flagship-grade imaging, advanced telephoto capabilities, and AI-powered creativity tools to a wider audience. The key highlight includes a powerful 200 MP LumaColor camera system paired with a 50 MP 3.5x telephoto lens, TÜV Rheinland–certified imaging algorithms, and pro-level 4K FullFocal HDR video recording. Beyond the camera, the smartphone also focuses on endurance and everyday usability, featuring a massive 7,000 mAh Titan Battery with 80W Ultra Charge, a smooth 144 Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, and the latest realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16 with the new Flux Engine and NEXT AI features. Wrapped in an Urban Wild design co-created with Naoto Fukasawa and backed by IP69-rated durability, the realme 16 Pro+ is clearly built to stand out in a crowded segment. We spent time using the device to see how well it delivers on these promises. Here’s our detailed realme 16 Pro+ review.

Design, Display, & Build Quality

The realme 16 Pro+ 5G stands out immediately, not by being loud or flashy, but by feeling considered. This is Naoto Fukasawa’s debut Number Series collaboration with realme, and it shows a mature evolution of the brand’s design language. Building on a long-standing partnership that dates back to the realme X, X2 Pro, GT series, and GT 2 Pro, this iteration introduces what realme calls the New Master Design, guided by Fukasawa’s “Without Thought” philosophy. The result is the Urban Wild Design – a fusion of natural tactility and refined urban craftsmanship. Instead of chasing aggressive aesthetics, the realme 16 Pro+ focuses on calm, intuitive textures that create what realme describes as a “mental sanctuary” within the fast-paced city environment.

realme and Fukasawa have refined natural color inspirations into three elegant finishes:

Master Gold – inspired by ripened wheat, offering a warm, soft golden shimmer

– inspired by ripened wheat, offering a warm, soft golden shimmer Master Grey – derived from smooth river pebbles, delivering a refined, natural grey that doesn’t feel industrial

– derived from smooth river pebbles, delivering a refined, natural grey that doesn’t feel industrial Camellia Pink (India-exclusive) – soft, airy, and culturally meaningful, symbolising purity and renewal

One of the most striking aspects of the phone is its Nature-Touch Design, inspired by river-polished stones and flowing wheat fields. The device uses an All-Nature Curve Design, where continuous curves seamlessly connect the back panel, mid-frame, and display. These industry-rare handcrafted full natural curves give the phone a fluid visual flow and an exceptionally comfortable grip.

realme takes a bold and commendable step forward with the industry-first bio-based organic silicone back panel, crafted from renewable plant-based straw using a fully eco-friendly process. This material delivers several tangible benefits skin-soft, leather-like texture with subtle elasticity, naturally anti-slip, comfortable for long-term handling, resistant to aging, dirt, bacteria, and wear, and maintains a “like-new” appearance even after extended use. In everyday use, the back panel feels warm and tactile rather than cold or slippery, and it resists fingerprints far better than traditional glass finishes. It offers IP69-rated durability for dust and water resistance.

Despite housing a massive 7,000 mAh battery, the phone remains impressively ultra-slim with an 8.49 mm profile (8.09 mm for the Pink variant). There are no sharp edges, awkward weight distribution, or pressure points during prolonged use. On the rear side, the camera module is a design highlight in its own right. realme introduces a Metal Mirror Camera Deco that blends jewellery-like aesthetics with industrial toughness.

Key design details include Luxury PVD coating inspired by fine watchmaking, enabling large-area mirror polishing for the first time on a smartphone, Nano-scale metal coating that resists sweat, corrosion, and scratches, Volcanic camera slope, creating a smooth crater-like transition around the lens for better grip and visual harmony, Luxury metallic mid-frame with electroplated high-gloss finish, visually aligned with the camera deco for a cohesive look. The camera bump feels solid, refined, and far more premium than typical plastic or painted modules in this segment.

The realme 16 Pro+ 5G features one of the most impressive displays in its segment – a large 6.8-inch 10-bit AMOLED panel with a 1.5K resolution (1,280 x 2,800 pixels), a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz for smooth scrolling, fluid animations, and responsive gameplay. Everything feels noticeably more fluid compared to standard 120 Hz panels, whether you’re navigating the UI, browsing social media, or playing fast-paced games.

One of the biggest highlights of the panel is its peak brightness of up to 6,500 nits. In real-world usage, this translates to outstanding outdoor visibility – even under harsh sunlight, content remains clear, vivid, and easy to read. HDR content especially benefits from this extreme brightness headroom, delivering striking highlights and improved depth.

The panel also boasts a 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio, allowing for deep, inky blacks alongside bright highlights. Dark scenes in movies and games retain excellent detail without crushing shadows, while bright elements pop without looking washed out. The display supports 100% DCI-P3 color gamut (typical) and can reproduce 1.07 billion colors, resulting in rich color depth and smooth gradients.

The power and volume buttons sit on the right edge, while the bottom houses a USB Type-C port, a stereo speaker grille, a microphone, and a dual SIM tray. The IR blaster is present on the top alongside the two additional microphones. Stereo speaker output is loud, clear, and distortion-free even at high volumes.

Software, User Interface, & Features

The realme 16 Pro+ 5G runs the new realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16, delivering a modern, clean, and performance-oriented software experience. This generation marks a major step forward for realme, as the brand introduces its first system-level optimisation layer, designed to improve responsiveness, animation fluidity, and intelligent task handling across the UI.

Flux Engine: realme’s First System-Level Optimisation Engine

At the heart of realme UI 7.0 is the Flux Engine, realme’s first end-to-end system optimisation framework. Unlike surface-level animation tweaks, Flux Engine works across the OS, hardware scheduler, and app layers to deliver smoother interactions and more realistic motion. The system is powered by three core components:

Flux Animation Framework – realme’s first in-house animation system that enables interruptible and parallel animations, allowing multiple UI effects to run seamlessly without dropped frames.

– realme’s first in-house animation system that enables interruptible and parallel animations, allowing multiple UI effects to run seamlessly without dropped frames. Flux Scheduling Algorithm – a chip-level dynamic frame generation system that intelligently adjusts frame delivery based on workload.

– a chip-level dynamic frame generation system that intelligently adjusts frame delivery based on workload. FluxBooster – a new editing architecture that enables cross-tier data fusion, improving how apps, memory, and system resources communicate.

In practical use, these optimisations translate into tangible improvements: 15% faster daily responsiveness, 29% smoother app scrolling, and 22% smoother performance in heavy, resource-intensive apps. The UI feels fluid and stable, even when jumping between demanding tasks like camera usage, gaming, and multitasking.

realme groups its AI capabilities under the NEXT AI umbrella, focusing on three key areas: AI Imaging, AI Efficiency, and AI Gaming. The AI Framing Master uses intelligent subject detection and auto-zoom to keep people and objects perfectly framed, especially useful for portraits, group shots, and video recording. The AI Gaming Coach delivers real-time alerts, smart tips, and objective reminders during gameplay, helping users stay focused, informed, and in control without being intrusive.

For productivity and daily convenience, realme UI 7.0 introduces AI Recording and AI Translate, enabling real-time voice-to-text transcription, instant AI-powered translation across languages, and clear voice enhancement for meetings, interviews, and lectures. Whether you’re recording a conversation or attending a multilingual meeting, the system handles transcription and translation smoothly in the background.

Google Gemini Live Integration

The realme 16 Pro+ 5G integrates Google Gemini Live, unlocking a more interactive AI experience. Users can share their camera feed during Gemini Live conversations to:

Get instant explanations of objects, text, or scenes

Ask contextual questions based on what the camera sees

Receive ideas and insights through natural conversation

This deep Gemini integration adds a genuinely useful layer of contextual intelligence, especially for learning, travel, and creative exploration.

realme UI 7.0 retains a clean visual style with ample room for personalisation. Users can tweak home screen layouts and icon styles, system animations and transitions, Always-On Display elements, and visual effects. Despite the AI depth and animation enhancements, the interface remains lightweight, responsive, and easy to navigate. There’s no visual clutter, and system apps are well optimised for performance and battery efficiency.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

The realme 16 Pro+ is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, built on an advanced 4nm TSMC process. The chip is clearly tuned for high efficiency, stable sustained performance, and smooth everyday responsiveness, making it well-suited for creators, gamers, and power users alike.

At its core, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 features an 8-core, tri-cluster 64-bit CPU architecture, consisting of:

1 x Kryo Prime core (ARM Cortex-720) clocked at up to 2.8 GHz

4 x Kryo Prime (ARM Cortex-720) performance cores running up to 2.4 GHz

3 x Kryo Silver (ARM Cortex-520) efficiency cores clocked up to 1.8 GHz

Adreno 722 GPU

LPDDR5X RAM (4,224 MHz, 2 x 16 bit)

UFS 3.1 (2lanes HS-Gear4)

This configuration strikes a solid balance between peak performance and power efficiency. Day-to-day tasks such as app switching, social media usage, photography, navigation, and multitasking feel fluid and responsive, with no noticeable stutter or lag. The chipset is paired with the Adreno 722 GPU, which handles graphics workloads reliably, especially when paired with realme’s performance tuning.

realme claims AnTuTu scores exceeding 1,440,000 points, which is currently among the highest recorded for devices using the same chipset, highlighting aggressive optimisation at the software and memory level.

Rocket LPDDR5X Memory & Storage

One of the biggest performance advantages of the realme 16 Pro+ comes from its Rocket LPDDR5X memory implementation. The phone supports up to 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM, with read/write speeds up to 8,400 Mbps at 4,200 MHz. This high-bandwidth memory improves faster app launches and UI responsiveness, smoother multitasking with multiple apps running in the background, better stability during gaming and AI-assisted tasks, and more efficient power consumption thanks to advanced memory processes.

Storage options include the base one 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage, 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage, and the top-end 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage. Combined with fast UFS 3.1 storage and dynamic RAM management, the phone remains snappy even under heavier workloads like photo editing, 4K video processing, and prolonged gaming sessions.

For gaming, the realme 16 Pro+ delivers a consistent and dependable experience rather than chasing peak benchmark numbers. Popular titles like BGMI, Call of Duty: Mobile, Asphalt, and Genshin Impact run smoothly at high settings, with stable frame rates and responsive controls. The Adreno 722 GPU offers smooth performance in almost all games.

A key contributor here is realme’s hardware-based AirFlow VC Cooling system. Unlike conventional vapor chambers, this solution uses hot-cold air convection inside the VC chamber to pull heat away from the core more efficiently. This design helps keep surface temperatures under control, prevent performance drops during extended gaming, and maintain stability during long video recording sessions. Even during prolonged gameplay or sustained workloads, the phone remains comfortably cool, with minimal thermal throttling.

The AI Gaming Coach adds a layer of intelligent assistance during gameplay. It provides real-time alerts and performance insights, smart tips to optimise gameplay, and objective reminders to help manage screen time. While subtle, these features enhance the overall gaming experience by keeping users informed and in control, rather than simply boosting raw performance numbers.

With the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, Rocket LPDDR5X memory, efficient AirFlow VC cooling, and smart AI-driven optimisation, the realme 16 Pro+ delivers smooth, stable, and power-efficient performance across daily use, content creation, and gaming.

Cameras

The realme 16 Pro+ positions itself squarely as a camera-centric smartphone, and not just on paper. Built around the idea of a “200MP Portrait Master”, the device combines high-resolution hardware, a rare telephoto setup for its segment, and an aggressive push into AI-powered imaging. Unlike many phones that chase megapixels alone, realme focuses on portraits, group photography, and full-focal-length video, and that focus clearly shows in real-world usage.

realme 16 Pro+ Camera Setup Overview

200 MP Samsung HP5 main camera (1/1.56-inch sensor size, f/1.8 aperture, Super OIS)

(1/1.56-inch sensor size, f/1.8 aperture, Super OIS) 50 MP telephoto portrait camera with 3.5x optical zoom (1/2.75-inch sensor size, f/2.8 aperture, Super OIS)

with 3.5x optical zoom (1/2.75-inch sensor size, f/2.8 aperture, Super OIS) 8 MP ultra-wide camera (115.5° Field of View)

(115.5° Field of View) 50 MP selfie camera (1/2.88-inch sensor size, f/2.4 aperture)

200 MP LumaColor Main Camera

What lies at the center of the camera system is the 200 MP Samsung HP5 primary sensor (1/1.56-inch, f/1.8 aperture) with Super OIS, making it one of the most capable sensors in its segment. In daylight, the camera captures extremely detailed images with excellent texture retention, especially noticeable in skin, fabric, architecture, and foliage. realme’s LumaColor IMAGE pipeline, certified by TÜV Rheinland, plays a major role here. Rather than pushing overly saturated or contrast-heavy photos, the processing prioritises accurate skin tones across different complexions, natural highlight roll-off, and balanced shadows with good depth separation.

HDR handling is strong and consistent, and highlights are well-controlled even in high-contrast scenes like outdoor festivals, stage lighting, or backlit portraits. The camera intelligently switches between full 200 MP capture and optimized lower-resolution modes depending on the scene, helping balance detail and processing efficiency. Low-light photography is a noticeable step up compared to its predecessors. Thanks to HyperRAW multi-frame processing and optical stabilization, night shots retain good sharpness with controlled noise, while preserving ambient lighting instead of flattening the scene.

50 MP 3.5x Telephoto Portrait Camera

One of the biggest differentiators of the realme 16 Pro+ is its 50 MP 3.5× telephoto portrait camera with f/2.8 aperture, and backed by Super OIS (Optical Image Stabilization). This focal length (roughly 85mm equivalent) is ideal for portraits, delivering natural facial compression and subject isolation.

Portrait performance is a highlight – hair-level bokeh thanks to the ProDepth Bokeh Algorithm, consistent skin tones across 1x, 2x, 3.5x, and even 7x portraits, and reliable edge detection, even with complex backgrounds in most scenarios. Zoom performance remains usable well beyond the optical range. While the phone supports up to 120x digital zoom, the sweet spot is between 3.5x and 10x, where images still retain good clarity and contrast. Extreme zoom is more situational, but computational photography does a commendable job of reducing blur and noise.

Ultra-Wide and Selfie Cameras

The 8 MP ultra-wide camera offers a 115.5° FoV (Field of View) with autofocus and macro support. While it doesn’t match the main sensor in detail, it performs well for landscapes, architecture, and group shots. Distortion is well-corrected, and macro shots are usable, though the main camera often produces better close-up results. On the front, the 50 MP selfie camera (1/2.88-inch sensor, f/2.4 aperture) is a strong upgrade for content creators. Selfies are sharp, well-exposed, and consistent across lighting conditions. Portrait selfies benefit from accurate edge detection and natural background blur, making the camera reliable for both social media and vlogging.

Group photos are where the realme 16 Pro+ truly stands out. The camera system integrates several AI-driven tools designed specifically for multi-subject scenes:

AI Perfect Shot to correct facial expressions

Anti-Distortion to prevent edge stretching in wide group shots

AI Ultra Clarity to restore sharpness in slightly blurred images

Combined with 200 MP resolution and HyperRAW processing, group photos come out sharp, evenly exposed, and free from the usual edge artifacts that plague large group shots.

The industry-first Vibe Master Mode introduces 21 custom color tones, including signature portrait looks and special festival and ceremony presets. Unlike typical filters, these tones adjust color science, contrast, and lighting behavior at capture time, not as a post-processing overlay.

Video: Full-Focal 4K Done Right

Video is another area where the realme 16 Pro+ punches above its weight. The phone supports 4K FullFocal HDR video across multiple focal lengths:

4K HDR at 1x, 2x, 3.5x, and 7x

4K 60fps at 1x and 3.5x

4K 60fps front camera recording

The MainTrack algorithm ensures reliable subject tracking, keeping faces sharp even when moving between focal lengths. Stabilization is handled well through a combination of OIS and EIS, resulting in steady handheld footage. Features like 4K Motion Photo, Dual-View Video, and seamless camera switching make the phone especially appealing for vloggers and short-form content creators.

realme rounds off the camera experience with AI Edit Genie, powered by advanced image models. One-tap tools like AI LightMe, AI StyleMe, and AI Instant Clip make it easy to transform photos and videos into social-ready content without external apps. These features feel practical rather than gimmicky, especially for users who want quick results.

The realme 16 Pro+ delivers one of the most complete camera experiences in its segment. Its combination of a high-quality 200MP main sensor, a rare and genuinely useful 3.5× telephoto lens, strong portrait processing, and versatile 4K video tools makes it stand out from typical “numbers-only” upgrades.

realme 16 Pro+ Camera Samples

Battery Runtime & Charging

Battery performance is a key strength of the realme 16 Pro+, and it’s clear that realme has designed this phone with long usage cycles and creator workflows in mind. The device packs a massive 7,000 mAh Titan Battery, paired with 80W Ultra Charge fast charging, delivering outstanding endurance without sacrificing comfort or portability. Despite the large battery, the realme 16 Pro+ maintains a remarkably slim profile, measuring just 8.09 mm (Pink variant).

In everyday usage, the realme 16 Pro+ lives up to its “All Day Pleasure, Half Battery Left” claim. The Titan Battery is optimised for both light and heavy usage scenarios, delivering impressive screen-on time and standby efficiency. The smartphone can last up to 21 hours in YouTube playback, and up to 125.5 hours in music playback.

In practical terms, this means that common tasks like social media browsing, messaging, navigation, photography, and streaming barely put pressure on the battery. Even with intensive usage – such as high-resolution camera shooting, 4K video recording, high brightness outdoor usage, and gaming – the phone comfortably lasts through a full day with significant charge remaining.

More demanding scenarios – such as extended camera sessions, 4K HDR video recording, high brightness outdoor shooting, and sustained 144 Hz display usage – are handled confidently. The efficiency gains from the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip and realme UI 7.0’s power optimisation ensure that battery drain remains predictable and controlled, even during heavy workloads. For creators, this means fewer interruptions while shooting photos, recording long videos, or editing content on the go.

For gamers and power users, the All-Scenario Bypass Charging feature is a standout addition. When enabled during gaming or other heavy workloads, power is supplied directly to the motherboard instead of the battery. This helps reduce heat buildup, maintain stable frame rates, and minimise battery wear over time. This is especially useful during long gaming sessions or extended performance-intensive tasks, ensuring sustained performance while protecting long-term battery health.

The realme 16 Pro+ is equipped with an AI Long-Life Battery Chip, designed to intelligently manage charging cycles and thermal behaviour. realme claims that the battery can retain over 80% of its health even after 5 years of everyday use, which is reassuring for users planning to keep the device long term. Additionally, the Super Power Saving Mode adds another layer of reliability. Even at just 1% battery, the phone can deliver up to 7.5 hours of ultra-long standby, useful in emergency situations.

Verdict – realme 16 Pro+ Review

The realme 16 Pro+ 5G firmly establishes itself as one of the most ambitious and well-rounded smartphones in its segment, successfully bringing flagship-grade camera innovation, long-lasting battery life, and refined performance into a more accessible price bracket.

The 16 Pro+ becomes one of the most versatile camera phones in its segment. The combination of 200 MP Samsung’s HP5 sensor, a 3.5x telephoto portrait lens, and the TÜV Rheinland–certified LumaColor IMAGE pipeline delivers consistently impressive results across portraits, group shots, and zoom photography. The 6.8-inch 10-bit AMOLED panel with 144 Hz refresh rate, and a stunning 6,500 nits peak brightness is among the best in its class.

Performance is solid and dependable, powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 paired with superfast LPDDR5X memory. It delivers smooth day-to-day usage, stable gaming, and impressive multitasking. The 7,000 mAh Titan Battery easily delivers all-day (and often two-day) usage, even with heavy workloads. The battery is supported by 80W Ultra Charge fast charging and other perks like All-Scenario Bypass Charging and the AI Long-life Battery Chip. On the software side, realme UI 7.0, based on Android 16, feels fluid, modern, and feature-rich, combined with a bunch of AI features, including AI Recording with translation, and deep Google Gemini Live integration

The realme 16 Pro+ 5G delivers a compelling mix of camera leadership, outstanding battery life, polished software, and a top-tier display, wrapped in a design that feels premium and thoughtfully crafted. If you’re looking for a smartphone that prioritizes portrait photography, creative tools, endurance, and a smooth everyday experience, the realme 16 Pro+ stands out as one of the strongest and most exciting choices in its category – and comes highly recommended. The price for the realme 16 Pro+ starts at ₹35,999, combined with discounts and launch offers.

The realme 16 Pro+ starts at ₹39,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage, ₹41,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage, and ₹44,999 for its top-end 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage. The smartphone is available for pre-order starting today, i.e., 6th January 2026 at 1:20 PM (till 8th January 2026 at 11:59 PM) on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, and offline retail stores.

The launch offers include up to ₹4,000 Bank offer or up to ₹6,000 exchange bonus upgrade, up to additional ₹1,500 benefit for existing realme users, free realme Buds T200, ₹99 blind pre-order offer: 50% off S2 Watch voucher + 1-year extended warranty.

Price: ₹39,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹41,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹44,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹39,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹41,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹44,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Availability: From 6th January 2025 at 1:20 PM (pre-order till 8th January 11:59 PM) on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, and offline retail stores

From 6th January 2025 at 1:20 PM (pre-order till 8th January 11:59 PM) on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, and offline retail stores Offers: Up to ₹4,000 Bank offer or up to ₹6,000 exchange bonus upgrade, up to additional ₹1,500 benefit for existing realme users, free realme Buds T200, ₹99 blind pre-order offer: 50% off S2 Watch voucher + 1-year extended warranty

