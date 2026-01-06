Alongside the realme 16 Pro Series and realme Pad 3 5G, realme has launched the realme Buds Air8 true wireless earbuds in India, expanding its popular Air series lineup. Positioned as a feature-packed offering in the mid-range TWS segment, the Buds Air8 focuses on premium audio performance, powerful noise cancellation, AI-powered smart features, and an eco-conscious design. Key highlights include 11 mm + 6mm dual drivers, 55dB Ultra Depth Noise Cancellation, LDHC 5.0 audio support, up to 58 hours of battery, AI live translation, and more.

The realme Buds Air8 features an 11mm + 6mm Premier Dual-Driver setup, combining a large woofer and a micro-plane tweeter for enhanced bass response and detailed highs. The earbuds use dual DAC audio processing chips, dual N52 NdFeB magnets, and a 100% high-purity diaphragm to deliver richer and more accurate sound.

For immersive listening, the earbuds support Hi-Res Audio certification, LHDC 5.0, along with LDAC, AAC, and SBC codecs. Additional audio enhancements include the NextBass algorithm, 3D Spatial Audio, and Dynamic Audio, catering to music, gaming, and entertainment use cases.

Noise cancellation is another highlight, with up to 55dB Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). For calls, the Buds Air8 employs a 6-microphone AI noise cancellation system, designed to ensure clear voice pickup even in noisy environments.

The earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and offer 45ms ultra-low latency, making them suitable for mobile gaming and video streaming. On the smart side, the realme Buds Air8 introduces AI Voice Assistant 2.0, powered by Google Gemini, with support for AI live translation and face-to-face translation, aimed at travel and real-time conversations. The buds are rated IP55 for dust and water resistance (earbuds only), making them suitable for workouts and outdoor use.

The realme Buds Air8 showcases the India-exclusive Nature-Touch Master Design, developed in collaboration with renowned industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa. The earbuds feature a geometric three-part charging case with rounded edges, paired with bio-based organic silicone material. This eco-friendly material offers a skin-soft, anti-slip texture while emphasizing sustainability. The earbuds are available in Master Gold, Master Grey, and Master Purple color options.

In terms of battery performance, the realme Buds Air8 offers up to 14 hours of playback on the earbuds with ANC off, up to 58 hours total playback with the charging case (ANC off), and 10 minutes of charging provides up to 11 hours of playback. The earbuds take 60 minutes to fully charge in the case, while a complete charge for both earbuds and the case takes 120 minutes.

The realme Buds Air8 is priced at ₹3,799, with a special first-sale price of ₹3,599, and will go on sale starting 16th January 2026 on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, Amazon.in, and offline retail stores across India.

