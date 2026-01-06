realme India started off 2026 with the launch of the realme 16 Pro Series in India, consisting of realme 16 Pro+ and realme 16 Pro. The realme 16 Pro+ is one of its most exciting smartphones to date, focusing on advanced portrait photography with a 200 MP LUMA Color camera, premium design crafted in collaboration with Naoto Fukasawa, and a large 7,000 mAh battery upgrade, positioning itself as a camera-centric offering in the upper mid-range segment. Other highlights include a smooth 144 Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, IP69K-rated durability, 80W Ultra Charge fast charging support, and the latest realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16 with NEXT AI features.

The realme 16 Pro+ is headlined by a 200 MP LumaColor primary camera using Samsung’s HP5 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). A key differentiator is the inclusion of a 50 MP 3.5x periscope telephoto camera, enabling advanced portrait shots, 7x close-up photography, and digital zoom support of up to 120x.

The camera system also supports 4K FullFocal HDR video recording, along with AI-powered features such as Vibe Master Mode with 21 colour tones, AI Edit Genie for voice- and text-based editing, and tools like AI LightMe and AI StyleMe for studio-style lighting and creative effects.

realme has introduced its new “Urban Wild Design” philosophy with the 16 Pro+, developed in collaboration with renowned industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa. The phone features a bio-based organic silicone back panel with a wheat-grain-inspired texture.

In terms of durability, the device carries IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K certifications, offering protection against dust, water immersion, and high-pressure water jets. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. The realme 16 Pro+ is available in Master Gold, Master Grey, and an India-exclusive Camellia Pink color option.

Powering the realme 16 Pro+ is a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC paired with Rocket LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, offering memory speeds of up to 8,400 Mbps. realme claims an AnTuTu score of around 1.44 million on the realme 16 Pro+. The smartphone packs a massive 7,000 mAh Titan Battery with support for 80W fast charging, and comes with an AirFlow VC Cooling System to maintain performance during extended gaming and heavy usage.

On the front side, the smartphone sports a 6.8-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, and peak brightness of up to 6,500 nits. It also includes PWM dimming and full-brightness DC dimming for improved eye comfort. On the software side, the realme 16 Pro+ runs Android 16-based realme UI 7.0, featuring NEXT AI tools such as AI Translation, AI Gaming Coach, and Google Gemini Live integration.

The realme 16 Pro+ starts at ₹39,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage, ₹41,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage, and ₹44,999 for its top-end 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage. The smartphone is available for pre-order starting today, i.e., 6th January 2026 at 1:20 PM (till 8th January 2026 at 11:59 PM) on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, and offline retail stores.

The launch offers include up to ₹4,000 Bank offer or up to ₹6,000 exchange bonus upgrade, up to additional ₹1,500 benefit for existing realme users, free realme Buds T200, ₹99 blind pre-order offer: 50% off S2 Watch voucher + 1-year extended warranty.

Price: ₹39,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹41,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹44,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹39,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹41,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹44,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Availability: From 6th January 2025 at 1:20 PM (pre-order till 8th January 11:59 PM) on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, and offline retail stores

From 6th January 2025 at 1:20 PM (pre-order till 8th January 11:59 PM) on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, and offline retail stores Offers: Up to ₹4,000 Bank offer or up to ₹6,000 exchange bonus upgrade, up to additional ₹1,500 benefit for existing realme users, free realme Buds T200, ₹99 blind pre-order offer: 50% off S2 Watch voucher + 1-year extended warranty

realme 16 Pro+ Review – Flagship Cameras, Massive Battery, Smart AI