realme India launched its latest realme 16 Pro Series 5G smartphones – the realme 16 Pro+ and realme 16 Pro. The realme 16 Pro is just positioned below the Pro+ model, focusing on delivering flagship-grade photography with its 200 MP LUMA Color camera, and offers a 144 Hz high-refresh-rate AMOLED display, massive 7,000 mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Max 5G SoC, premium design crafted in collaboration with Naoto Fukasawa, and strong durability features, while maintaining a more accessible price point starting at ₹31,999.

The realme 16 Pro 5G is equipped with a 200 MP LumaColor primary camera powered by Samsung’s HP5 sensor with OIS. Instead of a periscope lens, the device uses a Golden Portrait Lens Kit, enabling seamless focal length switching for portraits and everyday photography. The camera experience is enhanced with realme’s AI imaging features, including Vibe Master Mode with 21 colour tones and 5 signature portrait styles, AI Edit Genie for voice- and text-based photo editing, and AI LightMe & AI StyleMe for studio-style lighting effects and creative filters.

The realme 16 Pro 5G adopts the brand’s new Urban Wild Design philosophy, also developed in collaboration with designer Naoto Fukasawa. Unlike the Pro+ variant’s silicone back, the Pro model features a velvet matte finish, inspired by natural textures such as pebbles and wheat. Color options for the realme 16 Pro include Master Gold, Pebble Grey, and Orchid Purple.

On the front, the realme 16 Pro 5G features a 6.78-inch 1.5K flat AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, offering sharp visuals, smooth scrolling, and vibrant colors. Durability is a strong highlight, with the device certified for IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K water and dust resistance, allowing it to withstand high-pressure water jets and harsh environments.

The smartphone is powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Max 5G SoC paired with up to 12 GB LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, and is claimed to score 970,000 points on AnTuTu benchmark. It packs a large 7,000 mAh Titan Battery, supported by 80W fast charging, promising long endurance even for heavy users. Thermal performance is managed by an AirFlow VC Cooling System for sustained workloads and gaming. The phone runs Android 16-based realme UI 7.0, which includes NEXT AI features such as AI Translation, AI Gaming Coach, and integration with Google Gemini Live.

The realme 16 Pro starts at ₹31,999 in India for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage, ₹33,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage, and ₹36,999 for its top-end 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage. The smartphone is available for pre-order starting today, i.e., 6th January 2026 at 1:20 PM (till 8th January 2026 at 11:59 PM) on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, and offline retail stores.

The launch offers include up to ₹3,000 Bank offer or up to ₹5,000 exchange bonus upgrade, up to additional ₹1,500 benefit for existing realme users, free realme Buds T200, ₹99 blind pre-order offer: 50% off S2 Watch voucher + 1-year extended warranty.

