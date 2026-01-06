Alongside the launch of the realme 16 Pro Series and realme Buds Air8, realme has also unveiled the realme Pad 3 in India. The new tablet is positioned as a performance-focused and future-ready device, offering a high-resolution display, 5G connectivity, and a massive battery, while maintaining a slim and lightweight design. Key highlights include a large 11.61-inch 2.8K display, massive 12,200 mAh battery, ultra-slim 6.6mm design, MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Max 5G SoC, quad speakers , realme UI 7.0 with NEXT AI feature, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, support for realme Smart Pen and Keyboard, and more.

The realme Pad 3 sports an 11.61-inch LCD display with 2.8K resolution (2,800 x 2,000 pixels), adaptive 120 Hz refresh rate, and a 7:5 aspect ratio, aimed at productivity, reading, and entertainment use cases. It delivers up to 500 nits typical brightness (550 nits HBM), along with low blue light certifications for improved eye comfort during extended usage. Despite the large display, the tablet maintains a sleek 6.6mm ultra-thin body and is available in Champagne Gold and Space Grey.

One of the biggest highlights of the realme Pad 3 is its 12,200 mAh Slim Titan Battery, which is among the largest in its segment. The tablet supports 45W SuperVOOC fast charging, enabling quicker top-ups despite the massive battery capacity. It also offers 6.5W reverse wired charging, allowing the tablet to act as a power source for other devices when needed.

Powering the realme Pad 3 is the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Max 5G octa-core SoC paired with 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB storage with support for expansion up to 2 TB via microSD card. The tablet is available in both Wi-Fi-only and 5G variants, offering flexibility depending on connectivity needs. The device runs Android 16 with realme UI 7.0 with NEXI AI features, bringing the latest Android features and realme’s ecosystem optimizations to the tablet experience.

For imaging and video calls, the realme Pad 3 comes equipped with an 8 MP rear camera with Full HD video recording and an 8 MP front-facing camera for selfies and conferencing. Audio is handled by quad speakers, designed to deliver an immersive multimedia experience. Connectivity options include 5G support (on select models), Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.4, and USB Type-C. The tablet also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric security and offers support for realme Smart Pen and Keyboard.

The realme Pad 3 is priced at ₹26,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage Wi-Fi-only model, ₹29,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage 5G model, and ₹31,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage 5G model. The tablet will be available from 16th January 2026 on Flipkart.com, realme.com/in, and offline retail stores. The launch offers include up to ₹2,000 bank discount via bank or UPI payments and up to 6 months of no-cost EMI.

realme Pad 3 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

