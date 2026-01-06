Xiaomi India started off 2026 with the launch of the REDMI Pad 2 Pro 5G and REDMI Pad 2 Pro (Wi-Fi-only) tablets in India, expanding its premium tablet portfolio. The announcement was made alongside the launch of the REDMI Note 15 5G smartphone. The REDMI Pad 2 Pro 5G brings a large 12.1-inch 120 Hz display, upgraded performance with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC, a massive 12,000 mAh battery, compatibility with Smart Pen + Keyboard, and long-term software support, making it suitable for entertainment, productivity, and learning.

The REDMI Pad 2 Pro sports a 12.1-inch 2.5K LCD display (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 360 Hz touch sampling rate. The panel supports Dolby Vision, DC dimming, and carries triple TÜV Rheinland certifications for Low Blue Light (hardware solution), Flicker-Free, and Circadian Friendly viewing. Brightness goes up to 500 nits typical and 600 nits in High Brightness Mode, with an optional Pro Matte Glass variant offering anti-glare coating.

For audio, the tablets are equipped with a quad-speaker system tuned with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio, along with a claimed 300% volume boost, delivering an immersive multimedia experience. The tablet is available in Graphite Grey and Quick Silver color options.

Powering the tablets is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 Mobile Platform, a significant upgrade over the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 used in the previous generation. The SoC is paired with 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage, with support for microSD expansion up to 2 TB.

The tablets pack a massive 12,000 mAh battery, one of Xiaomi’s largest tablet batteries globally. Charging is handled by 33W fast charging, and the devices also support 27W wired reverse charging, allowing them to function as a power bank for other gadgets.

The REDMI Pad 2 Pro series runs Android 15-based HyperOS 2, and Xiaomi has committed to 5 years of Android OS updates and 7 years of security updates, positioning it among the best-supported Android tablets in its segment.

Both models feature an 8 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front camera, each capable of recording 1080p video at 30 fps. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and USB Type-C 2.0, while the Pad 2 Pro 5G additionally offers 5G connectivity with optional eSIM support.

Xiaomi has also introduced productivity-focused accessories:

REDMI Smart Pen with 4,096 pressure levels and ultra-low latency

REDMI Pad 2 Pro Keyboard with 16 x 16mm keys, 1.3mm key travel, and built-in stylus loop

REDMI Pad 2 Pro Cover for protection

REDMI Pad 2 Pro 5G Specifications & Features

Design & Display: 12.1-inch (30.73 cm) Crystal-clear LCD display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 2.5K+ resolution (2,560 x 1,600 pixels, 249 ppi), 120 Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, up to 360 Hz touch sampling rate (240 Hz with Smart Pen), up to 600 nits HBM brightness, Dolby Vision, TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light (Hardware Solution) Certified, TÜV Rheinland Flicker Free Certified, TÜV Rheinland Circadian Friendly Certified, Reading mode, Wet touch technology, 7.5 mm slim, 610 – 620 grams weight

HyperOS 2, Android 15-based, 5 years of OS updates, 7 years of security updates

HyperOS 2, Android 15-based, 5 years of OS updates, 7 years of security updates CPU: 4nm Qualcomm Snapdrago 7s Gen 4 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.7 GHz (1 x ARM Cortex-A720 at 2.7 GHz + 3 x ARM Cortex-A720 at 2.4 GHz + 4 x ARM Cortex-A520 at 1.8 GHz)

4nm Qualcomm Snapdrago 7s Gen 4 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.7 GHz (1 x ARM Cortex-A720 at 2.7 GHz + 3 x ARM Cortex-A720 at 2.4 GHz + 4 x ARM Cortex-A520 at 1.8 GHz) GPU: Adreno 810 Graphics (1,150 MHz)

Adreno 810 Graphics (1,150 MHz) Memory: 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM, virtual RAM support

8 GB LPDDR4X RAM, virtual RAM support Storage: 128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 2.2 Storage, microSD card support up to 2 TB

128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 2.2 Storage, microSD card support up to 2 TB Main Camera: Single 8 MP f/2.0, 1/4-inch, 1.12μm, up to 1080p at 30 fps video recording

Single 8 MP f/2.0, 1/4-inch, 1.12μm, up to 1080p at 30 fps video recording Selfie Camera: 8 MP f/2.28, 1/4-inch, 1.12μm, up to 1080p at 30 fps video recording

8 MP f/2.28, 1/4-inch, 1.12μm, up to 1080p at 30 fps video recording Camera Features: Photo, Video, Document, Teleprompter, HDR

Photo, Video, Document, Teleprompter, HDR Connectivity & Others: USB Type-C, Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4

USB Type-C, Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4 Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Ambient light sensor, Color temperature sensor, Electronic compass, Hall sensor

Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Ambient light sensor, Color temperature sensor, Electronic compass, Hall sensor Cellular: 5G network (optional)

5G network (optional) Battery & Charging: 12,000 mAh battery, 33W fast charging, 27W reverse charging (Type-C to Type-C)

12,000 mAh battery, 33W fast charging, 27W reverse charging (Type-C to Type-C) Colors: Quick Silver, Graphite Grey

Quick Silver, Graphite Grey Accessories: REDMI Smart Pen (4,096 pressure levels, ultra-low latency), REDMI Pad 2 Pro Keyboard (16 mm x 16mm keys, 1.3mm key travel, built-in stylus loop), REDMI Pad 2 Pro Cover

The price for the REDMI Pad 2 Pro starts at ₹24,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage, which is the Wi-Fi only model. The REDMI Pad 2 Pro 5G starts at ₹27,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage (Wi-Fi + 5G), and ₹29,999 for its top-end 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage (Wi-Fi + 5G). The price for REDMI Smart Pen is ₹3,999, the price for REDMI Pad 2 Pro Keyboard is ₹3,999, and ₹1,499 for REDMI Pad 2 Pro Cover.

The tablet will be available from 12th January 2026 on Mi.com/in, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, Xiaomi retail stores, and other offline partners. The accessories are available for purchase starting today, i.e., 6th January 2026. The offers include ₹2,000 instant discount using Axis Bank, SBI, or ICICI Bank cards, and no-cost EMI up to 6 months.

REDMI Pad 2 Pro 5G Price in India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹24,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage, Wi-Fi only), ₹27,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage, Wi-Fi + 5G), ₹29,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage, Wi-Fi + 5G)

₹24,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage, Wi-Fi only), ₹27,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage, Wi-Fi + 5G), ₹29,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage, Wi-Fi + 5G) Price (Accessories): ₹3,999 (REDMI Smart Pen), ₹3,999 (REDMI Pad 2 Pro Keyboard), ₹1,499 (REDMI Pad 2 Pro Cover)

₹3,999 (REDMI Smart Pen), ₹3,999 (REDMI Pad 2 Pro Keyboard), ₹1,499 (REDMI Pad 2 Pro Cover) Availability: 12th January 2026 on Mi.com/in, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, Xiaomi retail stores, and other offline partners

12th January 2026 on Mi.com/in, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, Xiaomi retail stores, and other offline partners Offers: ₹2,000 instant discount using Axis Bank, SBI, or ICICI Bank cards, no-cost EMI up to 6 months

Get REDMI Pad 2 Pro 5G on Mi.com/in