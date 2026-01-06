Xiaomi India has launched the REDMI Note 15 5G smartphone – the latest addition to the popular REDMI Note series, alongside the REDMI Pad 2 Pro 5G. The REDMI Note 15 5G focuses on a premium curved AMOLED display, upgraded camera hardware for the Indian market, and long-term software support, while maintaining a slim and lightweight design. Highlights and features include a 12-bit AMOLED screen with 3,200 nits brightness, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC, 108 MP main camera, 20 MP selfie camera, 5,520 mAh battery with 45W fast charging, HyperOS 2, and more.

The REDMI Note 15 5G sports a 6.77-inch curved AMOLED display with 12-bit color depth (68.7B colors), Full HD+ resolution (2,392 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate. It offers a 240 Hz touch sampling rate and 3,840 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming. The panel supports up to 3,200 nits peak brightness, making it suitable for both outdoor visibility and eye comfort.

The smartphone uses a slim 7.35 mm design weighing 178 grams, and offers military-grade durability (MIL-STD-810H) with IP65 + IP66 dust and splash resistance protection. It is available in three color options – Glacier Blue, Black, and Mist Purple.

For internals, it is powered by the 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC, consisting of ARM Cortex-A78 and ARM Cortex-A55 CPU cores paired with an Adreno 710 GPU. It comes with 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage, with support for microSD expansion up to 1 TB. The phone packs a 5,520 mAh silicon-carbon battery with support for 45W fast charging (charger included in the box).

On the software front, the REDMI Note 15 5G runs Android 15-based HyperOS 2 out of the box. Xiaomi has confirmed 4 years of Android OS updates and 6 years of security patches, offering strong long-term software support in this segment.

For photography, the REDMI Note 15 5G is equipped with a 108 MP primary rear camera supporting video recording up to 4K at 30 fps. It is paired with an 8 MP ultra-wide camera and a 20 MP selfie camera on the front, capable of recording 1080p video at 30 fps. Additional features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and comprehensive connectivity options such as 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and USB Type-C.

The price for the REDMI Note 15 5G starts at ₹22,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage variant, and ₹24,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant. The smartphone will be available from 9th January 2026 on Amazon.in, Mi.com/in, and offline retail stores. The launch offers include a ₹3,000 instant discount using Axis Bank, SBI, or ICICI Bank cards, no-cost EMI options available.

REDMI Note 15 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹22,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹24,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹22,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹24,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Availability: 9th January 2026 on Amazon.in, Mi.com/in, and offline retail stores

9th January 2026 on Amazon.in, Mi.com/in, and offline retail stores Offers: ₹3,000 instant discount using Axis Bank, SBI, or ICICI Bank cards, no-cost EMI options available

Get REDMI Note 15 5G on Mi.com/in