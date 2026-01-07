Xiaomi India has kicked off 2026 on a strong note with the launch of the REDMI Pad 2 Pro 5G, expanding its premium tablet lineup alongside the REDMI Note 15 5G. Positioned as a powerful yet portable productivity and entertainment device, the REDMI Pad 2 Pro 5G brings together a large 12.1-inch 120 Hz display, Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 platform, Xiaomi’s evolving HyperOS 2 ecosystem, and one of the biggest batteries ever on a tablet of this size. The tablet packs a massive 12,000 mAh battery, offers long-term software updates, and supports Xiaomi Smart Pen + Keyboard. After spending some time with the tablet, here are our first impressions and hands-on experience with the REDMI Pad 2 Pro 5G.

REDMI Pad 2 Pro 5G Specifications & Features

Design & Display: 12.1-inch (30.73 cm) Crystal-clear LCD display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 2.5K+ resolution (2,560 x 1,600 pixels, 249 ppi), 120 Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, up to 360 Hz touch sampling rate (240 Hz with Smart Pen), up to 600 nits HBM brightness, Dolby Vision, TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light (Hardware Solution) Certified, TÜV Rheinland Flicker Free Certified, TÜV Rheinland Circadian Friendly Certified, Reading mode, Wet touch technology, 7.5 mm slim, 610 – 620 grams weight

12.1-inch (30.73 cm) Crystal-clear LCD display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 2.5K+ resolution (2,560 x 1,600 pixels, 249 ppi), 120 Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, up to 360 Hz touch sampling rate (240 Hz with Smart Pen), up to 600 nits HBM brightness, Dolby Vision, TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light (Hardware Solution) Certified, TÜV Rheinland Flicker Free Certified, TÜV Rheinland Circadian Friendly Certified, Reading mode, Wet touch technology, 7.5 mm slim, 610 – 620 grams weight Software & Updates: HyperOS 2, Android 15-based, 5 years of OS updates, 7 years of security updates

HyperOS 2, Android 15-based, 5 years of OS updates, 7 years of security updates CPU: 4nm Qualcomm Snapdrago 7s Gen 4 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.7 GHz (1 x ARM Cortex-A720 at 2.7 GHz + 3 x ARM Cortex-A720 at 2.4 GHz + 4 x ARM Cortex-A520 at 1.8 GHz)

4nm Qualcomm Snapdrago 7s Gen 4 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.7 GHz (1 x ARM Cortex-A720 at 2.7 GHz + 3 x ARM Cortex-A720 at 2.4 GHz + 4 x ARM Cortex-A520 at 1.8 GHz) GPU: Adreno 810 Graphics (1,150 MHz)

Adreno 810 Graphics (1,150 MHz) Memory: 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM, virtual RAM support

8 GB LPDDR4X RAM, virtual RAM support Storage: 128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 2.2 Storage, microSD card support up to 2 TB

128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 2.2 Storage, microSD card support up to 2 TB Main Camera: Single 8 MP f/2.0, 1/4-inch, 1.12μm, up to 1080p at 30 fps video recording

Single 8 MP f/2.0, 1/4-inch, 1.12μm, up to 1080p at 30 fps video recording Selfie Camera: 8 MP f/2.28, 1/4-inch, 1.12μm, up to 1080p at 30 fps video recording

8 MP f/2.28, 1/4-inch, 1.12μm, up to 1080p at 30 fps video recording Camera Features: Photo, Video, Document, Teleprompter, HDR

Photo, Video, Document, Teleprompter, HDR Connectivity & Others: USB Type-C, Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4

USB Type-C, Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4 Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Ambient light sensor, Color temperature sensor, Electronic compass, Hall sensor

Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Ambient light sensor, Color temperature sensor, Electronic compass, Hall sensor Cellular: 5G network (optional)

5G network (optional) Battery & Charging: 12,000 mAh battery, 33W fast charging, 27W reverse charging (Type-C to Type-C)

12,000 mAh battery, 33W fast charging, 27W reverse charging (Type-C to Type-C) Colors: Quick Silver, Graphite Grey

Quick Silver, Graphite Grey Accessories: REDMI Smart Pen (4,096 pressure levels, ultra-low latency), REDMI Pad 2 Pro Keyboard (16 mm x 16mm keys, 1.3mm key travel, built-in stylus loop), REDMI Pad 2 Pro Cover

REDMI Smart Pen (4,096 pressure levels, ultra-low latency), REDMI Pad 2 Pro Keyboard (16 mm x 16mm keys, 1.3mm key travel, built-in stylus loop), REDMI Pad 2 Pro Cover Price: ₹24,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage, Wi-Fi only), ₹27,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage, Wi-Fi + 5G), ₹29,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage, Wi-Fi + 5G)

₹24,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage, Wi-Fi only), ₹27,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage, Wi-Fi + 5G), ₹29,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage, Wi-Fi + 5G) Price (Accessories): ₹3,999 (REDMI Smart Pen), ₹3,999 (REDMI Pad 2 Pro Keyboard), ₹1,499 (REDMI Pad 2 Pro Cover)

₹3,999 (REDMI Smart Pen), ₹3,999 (REDMI Pad 2 Pro Keyboard), ₹1,499 (REDMI Pad 2 Pro Cover) Availability: 12th January 2026 on Mi.com/in, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, Xiaomi retail stores, and other offline partners

12th January 2026 on Mi.com/in, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, Xiaomi retail stores, and other offline partners Offers: ₹2,000 instant discount using Axis Bank, SBI, or ICICI Bank cards, no-cost EMI up to 6 months

₹2,000 instant discount using Axis Bank, SBI, or ICICI Bank cards, no-cost EMI up to 6 months Buy Link: REDMI Pad 2 Pro 5G (Mi.com/in)

Right out of the box, the REDMI Pad 2 Pro 5G feels clean, minimal, and well-balanced, despite housing what Xiaomi claims to be the world’s largest battery on a 12.1-inch tablet. The tablet comes in a metallic unibody and maintains a 7.5mm slim profile, making it easy to carry around for work, classes, or travel. It’s available in Graphite Grey and Quick Silver, both of which give it a subtle premium appeal without going overboard.

At the front, the highlight is the 12.1-inch 2.5K Crystal-clear display (2,560 x 1,600 pixels, 249 ppi) with a 120 Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), and 16:10 aspect ratio. In our early usage, scrolling feels noticeably fluid, browsing, reading PDFs, or switching between apps is smooth.

The panel is an LCD and supports Dolby Vision, offers up to 600 nits brightness in HBM (High Brightness Mode), and covers 1.07 billion colors. The display carries triple TÜV Rheinland certifications for Low Blue Light (hardware solution), Flicker-Free, and Circadian Friendly viewing, which is reassuring for users who spend long hours studying or binge-watching. Other features include Wet touch technology, DC dimming, and Reading Mode.

The tablet features a quad-speaker setup tuned with Dolby Atmos, and Xiaomi claims up to a 300% volume boost compared to standard tuning. In practice, the sound comes across as loud, clear, and well-balanced, with good stereo separation in landscape mode.

For sides, the power button sits along the left-top edge, while volume keys are positioned on top, nearby on the top-left edge, for easy reach. Quad speaker grilles are placed symmetrically, with two on each side. The top side offers two microphones and a SIM tray (5G variant) with microSD card support up to 2 TB, while the right side offers a 3.5 mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port.

Xiaomi has also introduced productivity-focused accessories, and it’s clearly pushing the REDMI Pad 2 Pro as a laptop alternative:

REDMI Smart Pen with 4,096 pressure levels and ultra-low latency

REDMI Pad 2 Pro Keyboard with 16mm x 16mm keys, 1.3mm key travel, and built-in stylus loop

REDMI Pad 2 Pro Cover for protection

The REDMI Pad 2 Pro Keyboard adds a laptop-like typing experience, although without a trackpad. When combined with split-screen multitasking, the setup can be productive for emails, documents, and presentations.

Powering the REDMI Pad 2 Pro 5G is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4, a significant upgrade over the previous generation. According to Xiaomi, the tablet delivers up to 45% improvement in AnTuTu scores and around 25% overall performance gains compared to the previous Redmi Pad Pro, while maintaining better thermal efficiency for long workloads.

On the software side, the tablet runs Android 15-based HyperOS 2, and this is where the REDMI Pad 2 Pro 5G starts to feel more than just a media device. Features like Home Screen+, Shared Clipboard, and cross-device app access allow seamless interaction with Xiaomi smartphones. You can copy text or images on your phone and paste them instantly on the tablet without sending files around. The addition of Circle to Search and Gemini AI integration further boosts productivity.

Battery life is arguably the tablet’s biggest talking point. The REDMI Pad 2 Pro 5G packs a massive 12,000 mAh battery, which Xiaomi claims can deliver up to 14+ hours of video playback, around 16+ hours of reading, over 100 hours of music playback, and up to 83 days of standby. The tablet supports 33W fast charging with 27W fast reverse charging (Type-C to Type-C), allowing the tablet to act as a power bank for phones, earbuds, or wearables.

From our initial hands-on experience, the REDMI Pad 2 Pro 5G comes across as a well-rounded tablet. Key features that we liked are its large 12,000 mAh battery and 12.1-inch display, fast Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 performance, and loud stereo speakers, making it equally appealing for students, professionals, and entertainment-focused users. The price for the REDMI Pad 2 Pro is ₹24,999 for the Wi-Fi variant with 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage, while the 5G model REDMI Pad 2 Pro 5G starts at 27,999. We will share more details of the tablet in our full review.

