OPPO India has launched the OPPO Reno15 Series, introducing three new smartphones – OPPO Reno15, OPPO Reno15 Pro Mini, and OPPO Reno15 Pro. The new lineup focuses on premium design, advanced portrait photography, long-term durability, and AI-powered imaging, positioning itself as a strong contender in the upper mid-range and premium segments.

The OPPO Reno15 Series debuts HoloFusion Technology, which creates a three-dimensional layered visual effect on a single-piece sculpted glass back. This is paired with OPPO’s Dynamic Stellar Ring Design, a square-ring camera module that forms a subtle halo under light, blending seamlessly with the rear panel.

OPPO has also introduced an All-Round Armour Body, designed to improve durability:

Sponge Bionic Cushioning absorbs impact energy during drops

Aerospace-grade aluminium frame offers 200% higher yield strength than plastic frames

36% improved drop resistance

Platinum-coated charging ports for corrosion resistance

All three phones carry IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings, enabling resistance to dust, immersion in water, and high-pressure, high-temperature water jets.

Photography is a major highlight of the Reno15 lineup, with heavy emphasis on portrait imaging and video. The OPPO Reno15 comes with a 50 MP Sony main camera (OIS) with 4K at 60 fps video recording, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, a 50 MP telephoto camera, and a 50 MP selfie camera on the front side.

The OPPO Reno15 Pro and OPPO Reno15 Pro Mini models step things up with a 200 MP Ultra-Clear Main Camera, designed to preserve detail even after heavy cropping. The camera system includes a 200 MP main sensor with OIS, a 50 MP 3.5x telephoto portrait camera (~85mm focal length), 50 MP ultra-wide camera (100° FoV).

The Reno15 Series introduces PureTone Technology, optimized specifically for Indian skin tones by balancing light and texture instead of aggressive subject isolation. The camera supports Ultra-Clear Group Photo processing for consistent lighting and sharpness, PureTone Technology, and AI Editor 3.0.

New AI tools include AI Portrait Glow (Studio, Rim, Natural lighting styles), AI Motion Photo Slow-Mo, Popout for 3D-like subject isolation, and AI Editor 3.0 for intelligent photo and video edits. Video capabilities include 4K HDR video at 60 fps across all cameras on Pro models, and Dual Conversion Gain (DCG) for better dynamic range and reduced low-light noise.

For internals, the OPPO Reno15 is powered by a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, while the Pro models – OPPO Reno15 Pro and OPPO Reno15 Pro Mini are powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8450. All models feature AI-powered cooling, stereo speakers, 1.5K AMOLED displays, in-display fingerprint scanners, and infrared sensors.

The phones run ColorOS 16 based on Android 16 with the Trinity Engine and Luminous Rendering Engine, focusing on smoother animations, improved efficiency, and long-term performance stability. OPPO promises five major OS updates and six years of security patches.

For battery and charging, the OPPO Reno15 and OPPO Reno15 Pro pack a 6,500 mAh battery, while the OPPO Reno15 Pro Mini model offers a smaller 6,200 mAh battery. For charging, there’s 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging on all models and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging exclusive to the OPPO Reno15 Pro.

Commenting on the launch of the Reno15 Series, Goldee Patnaik, Head of Communications, OPPO India, said, “With over 100 million OPPO users in India, we have closely witnessed how consumer expectations have evolved towards premium experiences, especially with cameras systems, intuitive AI, distinctive design language and user experience. The consistent growth of the Reno Series our commitment to this trend as consumers look for devices that deliver real-world value rather than incremental upgrades. With the Reno15 Series, we are building on that trust, offering significantly-advanced imaging system, deeper AI capabilities and stronger all-round performance, designed around how young Indians travel, create and capture their moments.”

The price for the OPPO Reno15 starts at ₹45,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant, ₹48,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant, and ₹53,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage variant. The price for the OPPO Reno15 Pro Mini starts at ₹59,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant, and ₹64,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage variant. The price for the OPPO Reno15 Pro starts at ₹67,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant, and ₹72,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage variant.

The smartphones will be available starting 13th January 2026 on Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, OPPO online store, and offline retailers, with pre-orders open from today, i.e., 7th January 2026. The launch offers include up to 10% instant cashback on select credit cards and UPI, zero down payment EMI up to 15 months, ₹2,000 exchange bonus, 180 days screen damage protection, 1-year extended warranty, and 50% off OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro+ with every OPPO Reno15 Series purchase.

OPPO Reno15, OPPO Reno15 Pro, OPPO Reno15 Pro Mini Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price (Reno15): ₹45,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹48,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹53,999 (12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage)

₹45,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹48,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹53,999 (12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage) Price (Reno15 Pro Mini: ₹59,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹64,999 (12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage)

₹59,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹64,999 (12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage) Price (Reno15 Pro): ₹67,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹72,999 (12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage)

₹67,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹72,999 (12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage) Availability: 7th January 2026, i.e., today (pre-orders), 13th January 2026 (first sale) on Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, OPPO online store, and offline retailers

7th January 2026, i.e., today (pre-orders), 13th January 2026 (first sale) on Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, OPPO online store, and offline retailers Offers: Up to 10% instant cashback on select credit cards and UPI, zero down payment EMI up to 15 months, ₹2,000 exchange bonus, 180 days screen damage protection, 1-year extended warranty, and 50% off OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro+ with every OPPO Reno15 Series purchase

Get OPPO Reno15 on OPPO.com/in

Get OPPO Reno15 Pro on OPPO.com/in

Get OPPO Reno15 Pro Mini on OPPO.com/in

OPPO Reno14 5G Hands-on and First Impressions