Alongside the launch of the OPPO Reno15 Series, OPPO India has also announced the OPPO Reno15c in India. While it shares a similar design language with the rest of the Reno15 Series, the Reno15c comes with a distinct hardware configuration and is different from the China variant. The phone focuses on long battery life, a smooth AMOLED display, and solid everyday performance.

The OPPO Reno15c features OPPO’s Dynamic Stellar Ring Design and carries IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings, offering strong resistance against dust, water immersion, and high-pressure water jets. Despite housing a massive 7,000 mAh battery, the phone maintains a relatively slim profile at 8.14mm and weighs 195 grams. It is available in Afterglow Pink and Twilight Blue color options.

The OPPO Reno15c sports a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, a 120 Hz refresh rate, and offers up to 600 nits typical brightness and peaks at 1,400 nits. The smartphone is powered by the 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12 GB RAM. It packs a 7,000 mAh battery with support for 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

On the camera front, the OPPO Reno15c offers a versatile setup of a 50 MP f/1.8 main rear camera (f/1.8), an 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera, a 2 MP macro camera, and a 50 MP f/2.0 selfie camera on the front. Both the rear and front cameras support up to 4K video recording at 30 fps.

The smartphone runs Android 16 with ColorOS 16, bringing OPPO’s latest UI refinements, security updates, and AI-powered system optimizations. Connectivity and other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual SIM support, 5G (SA/NSA) connectivity, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and USB Type-C port.

The OPPO Reno15c is priced at ₹34,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant and ₹37,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant. The smartphone will be available on Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, OPPO India online store, and offline retail stores starting February 2026.

OPPO Reno15c Price In India, Availability, & Offers