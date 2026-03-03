Ai+ Smartphone has launched the Ai+ Pulse 2, the latest model in its Pulse series. The entry-level budget smartphone comes with a large 6,000 mAh battery, 120 Hz IPS display, 50 MP camera, NxtQuantum OS based on Android 16, and more.

Ai+ Pulse 2 is available in Green, Blue, Pink, Purple, and Black color options. The smartphone features a 6.75-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and up to 450 nits peak brightness. The 8 MP front camera is housed inside a waterdrop notch.

Fueling the device is a 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The device is powered by the UNISOC T7250 octa-core SoC clocked at 1.8 GHz, paired with up to 6 GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128 GB eMMC 5.1 storage. Storage is expandable up to 2 TB via microSD card. It runs NxtQuantum OS based on Android 16 out of the box.

On the camera front, the Pulse 2 sports a 50 MP rear camera with LED flash, alongside the 8 MP selfie shooter. The phone also includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, bottom-ported speaker, and IP64-rated dust and splash resistance.

Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, GPS with GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS support, and USB Type-C.

The Ai+ Pulse 2 is priced at ₹7,499 for its 4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage model and ₹8,999 for its 6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage model. The smartphone will be available on Flipkart.com starting March 11, 2026, at 12 PM. For the first 24 hours of the sale, the 4 GB + 64 GB variant will be available at a special introductory price of ₹5,999, while the 6 GB + 128 GB model will be offered at ₹7,999.

Ai+ Pulse 2 Price In India, Availability, & Offers

