Ai+ has officially expanded its ecosystem in India with the launch of its AIoT portfolio, introducing the NovaPods earbuds series and NovaWatch smartwatch lineup. Alongside the AIoT launch, the company confirmed that its next smartphone, the Ai+ Pulse 2, will debut on 2nd March 2026, followed by the Nova 2 series The move marks Ai+’s push beyond smartphones into audio, wearables, health, and family safety, aiming to build an integrated and affordable connected ecosystem.
NovaPods Series: Three Audio Options
NovaPods Clips
Designed with a clip-style open-ear form factor, the NovaPods Clips focus on comfort and long listening sessions by reducing pressure on the ear canal.
- Drivers: 10mm
- Microphones: Dual
- Battery: 300 mAh (up to 4.5 hours playback)
- Connectivity: Bluetooth 6.0
- Latency: 50ms
- Charging: USB Type-C, full charge in 1.5 hours
- Durability: IPX4 water resistance
NovaPods Pro
Targeted at users who need better call clarity and noise control, the NovaPods Pro supports Hybrid ANC and ENC.
- Microphones: Six-mic array
- Battery: 400 mAh (5 hours playback, up to 30 hours total)
- Features: Dual pairing mode
- Connectivity: Bluetooth 6.0
- Latency: 45ms
- Durability: IPX4
- Charging: USB Type-C, full charge in 1.5 hours
NovaPods Go
The most affordable option in the lineup, NovaPods Go focuses on everyday audio needs.
- Microphones: Dual
- Battery: 300 mAh (5 hours playback, 24 hours total)
- Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.4
- Latency: 60ms
- Durability: IPX4
- Charging: USB Type-C
NovaWatch Series: Smartwatches
NovaWatch Active
Built for wellness and daily use, the NovaWatch Active features a premium AMOLED display and health tracking.
- Display: 1.73-inch AMOLED (squircle), always-on display
- Controls: Smart functional crown
- Features: Bluetooth calling, AI voice assistant
- Health: Heart rate, SpO₂, stress, sleep, women’s health tracking
- Battery: 300mAh
- Durability: IP68
NovaWatch Kids 4G
Designed for child safety and parental control, this model focuses on communication and location tracking.
- Display: 1.69-inch
- Connectivity: 4G calling, Wi-Fi
- Safety: Two-way video calling, SOS alert
- Tracking: Real-time GPS, geo-fencing
- Controls: Study/Class mode with parental controls
- Durability: IP67
NovaWatch Wearbuds
A hybrid wearable combining a smartwatch with built-in earbuds, targeting users who want an all-in-one device.
- Display: 1.43-inch AMOLED
- Storage: Up to 2 GB local music playback
- Audio: ENC noise reduction
- Health: Blood pressure tracking, multi-sport modes
- Battery: 310 mAh (watch), 25mAh per earbud
- AI: Built-in ChatGPT support
Ai+ Pulse 2 and Nova 2 Smartphone Series
Ai+ also confirmed that the Ai+ Pulse 2 smartphone will launch on 2nd March 2026. The device is positioned at accessible price points and will feature:
- Camera: 50MP AI dual rear camera, 8MP front camera
- Battery: 6,000 mAh slim battery
- Processor: T7250
- Storage: Up to 128GB
- Software: Android 16 with NxtQuantum OS
Details about the Nova 2 series will be revealed after the Pulse 2 launch.
Speaking on the launch, Madhav Sheth, CEO of Ai+ Smartphone and Founder of NxtQuantum Shift Technologies, said, “In under a year, nearly one million users chose Ai+, and that trust is what we’re building on. This AIoT launch expands our ecosystem from phones to the moments around the phone: music, movement, health, and family safety.”
The price for the Ai+ NovaPods Clips, available in Forest Green, Midnight Black, Ice Blue White colors, is ₹3,999, Ai+ NovaPods Pro is ₹1,999, and Ai+ NovaPods Go is ₹699. The price for the Ai+ NovaWatch Active is ₹2,499, NovaWatch Kids 4G is ₹2,999, and NovaWatch Wearbuds is ₹7,999. The NovaPods and NovaWatch series will be available starting 27th February 2026, at 12 PM, exclusively on Flipkart.com.
- Price (Ai+ NovaPods): ₹699 (NovaPods Go), ₹1,999 (NovaPods Pro), ₹3,999 (NovaPods Clips)
- Price (Ai+ NovaWatch): ₹2,499 (NovaWatch Active), ₹2,999 (NovaWatch Kids 4G), ₹7,999 (NovaWatch Wearbuds)
- Availability: 27th February 2026, at 12 PM, exclusively on Flipkart.com