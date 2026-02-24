Ai+ has officially expanded its ecosystem in India with the launch of its AIoT portfolio, introducing the NovaPods earbuds series and NovaWatch smartwatch lineup. Alongside the AIoT launch, the company confirmed that its next smartphone, the Ai+ Pulse 2, will debut on 2nd March 2026, followed by the Nova 2 series The move marks Ai+’s push beyond smartphones into audio, wearables, health, and family safety, aiming to build an integrated and affordable connected ecosystem.

NovaPods Series: Three Audio Options

NovaPods Clips

Designed with a clip-style open-ear form factor, the NovaPods Clips focus on comfort and long listening sessions by reducing pressure on the ear canal.

Drivers: 10mm

10mm Microphones: Dual

Dual Battery: 300 mAh (up to 4.5 hours playback)

300 mAh (up to 4.5 hours playback) Connectivity: Bluetooth 6.0

Bluetooth 6.0 Latency: 50ms

50ms Charging: USB Type-C, full charge in 1.5 hours

USB Type-C, full charge in 1.5 hours Durability: IPX4 water resistance

NovaPods Pro

Targeted at users who need better call clarity and noise control, the NovaPods Pro supports Hybrid ANC and ENC.

Microphones: Six-mic array

Six-mic array Battery: 400 mAh (5 hours playback, up to 30 hours total)

400 mAh (5 hours playback, up to 30 hours total) Features: Dual pairing mode

Dual pairing mode Connectivity: Bluetooth 6.0

Bluetooth 6.0 Latency: 45ms

45ms Durability: IPX4

IPX4 Charging: USB Type-C, full charge in 1.5 hours

NovaPods Go

The most affordable option in the lineup, NovaPods Go focuses on everyday audio needs.

Microphones: Dual

Dual Battery: 300 mAh (5 hours playback, 24 hours total)

300 mAh (5 hours playback, 24 hours total) Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.4

Bluetooth 5.4 Latency: 60ms

60ms Durability: IPX4

IPX4 Charging: USB Type-C

NovaWatch Series: Smartwatches

NovaWatch Active

Built for wellness and daily use, the NovaWatch Active features a premium AMOLED display and health tracking.

Display: 1.73-inch AMOLED (squircle), always-on display

1.73-inch AMOLED (squircle), always-on display Controls: Smart functional crown

Smart functional crown Features: Bluetooth calling, AI voice assistant

Bluetooth calling, AI voice assistant Health: Heart rate, SpO₂, stress, sleep, women’s health tracking

Heart rate, SpO₂, stress, sleep, women’s health tracking Battery: 300mAh

300mAh Durability: IP68

NovaWatch Kids 4G

Designed for child safety and parental control, this model focuses on communication and location tracking.

Display: 1.69-inch

1.69-inch Connectivity: 4G calling, Wi-Fi

4G calling, Wi-Fi Safety: Two-way video calling, SOS alert

Two-way video calling, SOS alert Tracking : Real-time GPS, geo-fencing

: Real-time GPS, geo-fencing Controls : Study/Class mode with parental controls

: Study/Class mode with parental controls Durability: IP67

NovaWatch Wearbuds

A hybrid wearable combining a smartwatch with built-in earbuds, targeting users who want an all-in-one device.

Display: 1.43-inch AMOLED

1.43-inch AMOLED Storage: Up to 2 GB local music playback

Up to 2 GB local music playback Audio: ENC noise reduction

ENC noise reduction Health: Blood pressure tracking, multi-sport modes

Blood pressure tracking, multi-sport modes Battery: 310 mAh (watch), 25mAh per earbud

310 mAh (watch), 25mAh per earbud AI: Built-in ChatGPT support

Ai+ Pulse 2 and Nova 2 Smartphone Series

Ai+ also confirmed that the Ai+ Pulse 2 smartphone will launch on 2nd March 2026. The device is positioned at accessible price points and will feature:

Camera: 50MP AI dual rear camera, 8MP front camera

50MP AI dual rear camera, 8MP front camera Battery: 6,000 mAh slim battery

6,000 mAh slim battery Processor: T7250

T7250 Storage: Up to 128GB

Up to 128GB Software: Android 16 with NxtQuantum OS

Details about the Nova 2 series will be revealed after the Pulse 2 launch.

Speaking on the launch, Madhav Sheth, CEO of Ai+ Smartphone and Founder of NxtQuantum Shift Technologies, said, “In under a year, nearly one million users chose Ai+, and that trust is what we’re building on. This AIoT launch expands our ecosystem from phones to the moments around the phone: music, movement, health, and family safety.”

The price for the Ai+ NovaPods Clips, available in Forest Green, Midnight Black, Ice Blue White colors, is ₹3,999, Ai+ NovaPods Pro is ₹1,999, and Ai+ NovaPods Go is ₹699. The price for the Ai+ NovaWatch Active is ₹2,499, NovaWatch Kids 4G is ₹2,999, and NovaWatch Wearbuds is ₹7,999. The NovaPods and NovaWatch series will be available starting 27th February 2026, at 12 PM, exclusively on Flipkart.com.

Ai+ NovaPods and Ai+ NovaWatch Price In India & Availability