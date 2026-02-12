Ai+, which recently entered the Indian market with its smartphones, has confirmed the launch of its AIoT product expansion on 24th February. The company will introduce two new product families – the Ai+ NovaPods audio series and the Ai+ NovaWatch wearable series, marking the next phase of the Ai+ connected ecosystem.

According to the brand, the upcoming devices are designed with a focus on reducing friction in daily technology use, combining design, practicality, and AI-driven features under its #AddAPlus philosophy.

Ai+ NovaPods: Three Tiers of Audio Products

The NovaPods lineup debuts with three distinct models under the theme of “Fashion Forward Tech”, each catering to different listening preferences and use cases.

NovaPods Go

Positioned as the entry-level value option, NovaPods Go features:

10mm dynamic driver

IPX4 water resistance

Ultra-low 60ms latency

Up to 24 hours of total playback

It will be available in Forest Green, Midnight Black, and Ice Blue White color options.

NovaPods Pro

Aimed at professional use and focused listening, NovaPods Pro offers:

Hesa™ Mic Technology

Up to 30 hours of playback

Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)

Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC)

Dual Pairing Mode for seamless switching between devices

NovaPods Clips

Designed with health and ergonomics in mind, NovaPods Clips feature a clip-style open-ear design that avoids pressure on the ear canal. This approach is intended to:

Reduce the risk of ear infections

Support longer listening sessions

Improve situational awareness during use

NovaWatch: Smartwatches for Different User Segments

The NovaWatch series introduces three wearables focused on wellness, safety, and hybrid functionality.

NovaWatch Active

Targeted at everyday wellness users, the NovaWatch Active features:

1.73-inch AMOLED “squircle” display

Smart functional crown

Advanced health tracking

Always-on display

IP68 water and dust resistance

NovaWatch Kids 4G

Designed for child safety and parental control, this model includes:

1.69-inch HD display

Two-way video calling

4G GPS with geo-fencing

One-click SOS emergency alert

Class Mode and parental control features

NovaWatch Wearbuds

A hybrid wearable combining a smartwatch with built-in earbuds, NovaWatch Wearbuds offers:

1.43-inch AMOLED display

Up to 2GB local music storage

Real-time health tracking

Built-in AI features, including ChatGPT integration and AI live translation

Regarding the devices, Madhav Sheth, Founder & CEO, Ai+ Smartphone, said, “People don’t want more devices. They want fewer frictions. NovaPods and NovaWatch are built to fit naturally into real routines: calls, music, wellness, family safety, without adding complexity. This is Ai+ expanding with intent, and doing it with quiet confidence.

AddAPlus isn’t a tagline for us, it’s a brand promise. If a device doesn’t make life simpler, clearer, or more in control, it doesn’t belong in our ecosystem. NovaPods and NovaWatch are built to do exactly that, bring everyday usefulness, connectedness, and design into one experience, without the noise.”

Ai+ has confirmed that both the NovaPods and NovaWatch lineups will be sold exclusively on Flipkart.com in India. Pricing and detailed availability are expected to be revealed at the launch event on 24th February 2026.