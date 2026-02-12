Ai+, which recently entered the Indian market with its smartphones, has confirmed the launch of its AIoT product expansion on 24th February. The company will introduce two new product families – the Ai+ NovaPods audio series and the Ai+ NovaWatch wearable series, marking the next phase of the Ai+ connected ecosystem.
According to the brand, the upcoming devices are designed with a focus on reducing friction in daily technology use, combining design, practicality, and AI-driven features under its #AddAPlus philosophy.
Ai+ NovaPods: Three Tiers of Audio Products
The NovaPods lineup debuts with three distinct models under the theme of “Fashion Forward Tech”, each catering to different listening preferences and use cases.
NovaPods Go
Positioned as the entry-level value option, NovaPods Go features:
- 10mm dynamic driver
- IPX4 water resistance
- Ultra-low 60ms latency
- Up to 24 hours of total playback
It will be available in Forest Green, Midnight Black, and Ice Blue White color options.
NovaPods Pro
Aimed at professional use and focused listening, NovaPods Pro offers:
- Hesa™ Mic Technology
- Up to 30 hours of playback
- Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)
- Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC)
- Dual Pairing Mode for seamless switching between devices
NovaPods Clips
Designed with health and ergonomics in mind, NovaPods Clips feature a clip-style open-ear design that avoids pressure on the ear canal. This approach is intended to:
- Reduce the risk of ear infections
- Support longer listening sessions
- Improve situational awareness during use
NovaWatch: Smartwatches for Different User Segments
The NovaWatch series introduces three wearables focused on wellness, safety, and hybrid functionality.
NovaWatch Active
Targeted at everyday wellness users, the NovaWatch Active features:
- 1.73-inch AMOLED “squircle” display
- Smart functional crown
- Advanced health tracking
- Always-on display
- IP68 water and dust resistance
NovaWatch Kids 4G
Designed for child safety and parental control, this model includes:
- 1.69-inch HD display
- Two-way video calling
- 4G GPS with geo-fencing
- One-click SOS emergency alert
- Class Mode and parental control features
NovaWatch Wearbuds
A hybrid wearable combining a smartwatch with built-in earbuds, NovaWatch Wearbuds offers:
- 1.43-inch AMOLED display
- Up to 2GB local music storage
- Real-time health tracking
- Built-in AI features, including ChatGPT integration and AI live translation
Regarding the devices, Madhav Sheth, Founder & CEO, Ai+ Smartphone, said, “People don’t want more devices. They want fewer frictions. NovaPods and NovaWatch are built to fit naturally into real routines: calls, music, wellness, family safety, without adding complexity. This is Ai+ expanding with intent, and doing it with quiet confidence.
AddAPlus isn’t a tagline for us, it’s a brand promise. If a device doesn’t make life simpler, clearer, or more in control, it doesn’t belong in our ecosystem. NovaPods and NovaWatch are built to do exactly that, bring everyday usefulness, connectedness, and design into one experience, without the noise.”
Ai+ has confirmed that both the NovaPods and NovaWatch lineups will be sold exclusively on Flipkart.com in India. Pricing and detailed availability are expected to be revealed at the launch event on 24th February 2026.