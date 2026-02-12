LAVA has expanded its budget smartphone lineup with the launch of the LAVA Yuva Star 3 in India at ₹7,499. The new model succeeds last year’s LAVA Yuva Star 2 and is aimed primarily at first-time smartphone buyers, focusing on dependable performance, a large display, and long battery life at an affordable price point.

The LAVA Yuva Star 3 sports a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display (720 x 1600 pixels resolution) with a 90 Hz refresh rate, offering smoother scrolling and a better visual experience compared to standard 60 Hz panels in this segment. The smartphone comes with an IP64 rating, making it resistant to dust and splashes, and is available in Indus Black and Siachen White color options.

The device is powered by the 1.6 GHz UNISOC SC9863A octa-core processor, paired with PowerVR IMG8322 GPU, 4 GB RAM (+4 GB virtual RAM), and offers 64 GB internal storage, expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card. On the software front, the phone runs Android 15 Go Edition, designed to deliver smoother performance on budget hardware while supporting essential Android features.

For photography, the LAVA Yuva Star 3 is equipped with a 13 MP rear camera with LED flash and a 5 MP front camera for selfies and video calls. Powering the device is a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W standard charging via USB Type-C. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm headphone jack, FM Radio, a bottom speaker, 4G connectivity with dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS.

Commenting on the launch, Sumit Singh, Head – Product, Lava International Limited, said, “The Yuva series is designed for first-time users, with a focus on performance and design in the 4G portfolio. For Star 3, we have ensured we cater to the segment with affordable pricing and all necessary features like a dual rear camera, IP64, and Band 28, which aligns with the real-life needs of our users. The strategy for the series rests on offering a balanced and value-driven experience with good durability and hassle-free post-sales service.

The LAVA Yuva Star 3 is priced at ₹7,499 for its 4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage variant and comes with a 1-year warranty + free service at home, a key differentiator for Lava in the entry-level segment. The smartphone will be available pan-India across retail outlets starting March 2026.

