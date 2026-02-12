Meta has announced the rollout of new AI-powered creative features on Facebook, aimed at helping users express themselves more visually across profile pictures, photos, Feed posts, and Stories. The update introduces animated profile photos, AI-based Restyle tools, and enhanced text backdrops, making interactions on Facebook more dynamic and personalized.

Animate Your Profile Picture

Facebook now allows users to animate their profile pictures, transforming still photos into short looping animations within seconds. Users can choose from preset effects such as natural, party hat, confetti, wave, and heart, making it easier to match a profile photo with a mood, celebration, or occasion.

For best results, Meta recommends using photos that:

Feature a single person

Show a clear, front-facing face

Do not include objects being held

Users can select images from their camera roll or previously uploaded photos. Once animated, the profile picture can be displayed on the profile or shared directly to the Feed. Meta has confirmed that more animation styles will be added throughout the year, including seasonal and special-event effects.

Restyle Stories and Memories

The Restyle feature brings AI-driven visual transformations to Facebook Stories and Memories. Users can apply preset styles or use custom text prompts to change the look and feel of their photos.

After uploading a photo to Stories or selecting a Memory, users can tap Restyle to adjust:

Styles: Anime, illustrated, and more

Anime, illustrated, and more Moods: Glowy, dramatic, soft

Glowy, dramatic, soft Lighting: Ethereal, studio-style

Ethereal, studio-style Colors: Cool tones, pink hues, vibrant palettes

Cool tones, pink hues, vibrant palettes Backdrops: Beach scenes, cityscapes, and other environments

Facebook will also recommend Memories that are especially suited for Restyle when users share them to Stories, encouraging creative reuse of past moments.

Enhanced Text Posts With Animated Backdrops

Meta is also gradually rolling out still and animated backdrops for text-only Feed posts. While composing a post, users can tap the rainbow “A” icon to choose visual backgrounds such as falling leaves or ocean waves.

Additional seasonal and themed backdrops will be introduced over time, helping text posts stay visually engaging and timely without requiring photos or videos.

The new AI-powered features are rolling out gradually to Facebook users. Meta says it will continue expanding animation options, seasonal effects, and AI-driven creative tools throughout the year.