TECNO is gearing up to launch the TECNO POVA Curve 2 5G in India on 13th February, positioning it as a breakthrough device in the battery-focused smartphone segment. The upcoming phone aims to solve a long-standing trade-off in smartphones – slim design versus battery life – by combining an 8,000 mAh battery with an ultra-slim 7.42mm chassis. TECNO claims the POVA Curve 2 5G will be the World’s slimmest curved-screen smartphone with an 8,000mAh battery, setting a new benchmark for power-packed yet sleek devices.

TECNO is branding the engineering behind the POVA Curve 2 as “Thinfinite Power”. Traditionally, smartphones with batteries larger than 6,000 mAh tend to be bulky and heavy. The TECNO POVA Curve 2 5G challenges the norm by fitting an 8,000 mAh cell into a body slimmer than many flagship phones.

Despite the massive battery, the device weighs just 195 grams, significantly lighter than typical “battery monster” smartphones. According to TECNO, the phone is capable of delivering up to two days of usage on a single charge.

Starship-Inspired Design and Curved Display

Ahead of the official launch, TECNO has revealed a Starship-inspired design for the TECNO POVA Curve 2 5G. The phone features a triangular, asymmetrical camera module, moving away from conventional camera layouts and giving the device a futuristic aesthetic.

Key design highlights include:

Curved AMOLED display, helping visually reduce thickness and improve in-hand feel

Ultra-slim 7.42mm profile paired with sub-200g weight for ergonomic comfort

“Enjoy Guilt-Free Scrolling” positioning focused on prolonged use

Premium color options, including metallic silver and deep black

The curved screen not only enhances visual appeal but also contributes to making the device feel slimmer during everyday use.

While TECNO will reveal the full specifications at launch, official teasers and leaks suggest the following:

Battery: 8,000 mAh (up to 2-day claimed life)

8,000 mAh (up to 2-day claimed life) Design: Starship-inspired, 7.42mm slim, 195 grams weight

Starship-inspired, 7.42mm slim, 195 grams weight Display: Curved AMOLED, up to 144 Hz refresh rate

Curved AMOLED, up to 144 Hz refresh rate Cellular: 5G support with 10+ bands

With the POVA Curve 2 5G, TECNO appears to be targeting a new niche – users who want exceptional battery life without compromising on slimness or design. If real-world performance lives up to the company’s “Out of This World” claims, the device could redefine expectations for battery-centric smartphones.

All eyes are now on 13th February 2026, when TECNO is expected to officially unveil pricing and complete specifications for the TECNO POVA Curve 2 5G in India.