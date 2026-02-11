Discord has announced a global rollout of teen-by-default safety settings, aimed at creating a more age-appropriate experience for users aged 13 and above. The move expands on earlier safety initiatives launched in the UK and Australia, extending enhanced protections to teens worldwide. The update is part of Discord’s broader effort to balance open communication with stronger safeguards for younger users.

Discord Teen-by-Default Experience and Safety Controls

With this rollout, all new and existing users will automatically receive a teen-appropriate default experience, which includes stricter communication and content controls unless a user is verified as an adult.

Key features include:

Age-Gated Spaces: Certain channels, servers, and app commands are accessible only to verified adults

Certain channels, servers, and app commands are accessible only to verified adults Content Filters: Sensitive media remains blurred unless the user is age-assured as an adult

Sensitive media remains blurred unless the user is age-assured as an adult Message Requests & Friend Alerts: Messages from unknown users are routed to a separate inbox; Friend requests from unknown accounts trigger safety warnings; Only verified adults can change these settings

Messages from unknown users are routed to a separate inbox; Friend requests from unknown accounts trigger safety warnings; Only verified adults can change these settings Stage Restrictions: Only verified adults can speak on Stage channels

To access age-restricted spaces or modify default safety settings, users may be required to complete an age verification process.

Privacy-First Age Verification System

Discord says its age-assurance framework is designed to prioritize privacy while confirming eligibility for adult features. Users can verify their age through multiple methods:

Facial age estimation, processed entirely on-device

Government ID submission via trusted vendor partners, with documents deleted shortly after verification

Background age inference model, which helps identify adult accounts without repeated verification prompts

Additional safeguards include:

Verification status remains private

Most users verify only once

Confirmation arrives via direct message from Discord’s official account

Users can view or appeal their age group in My Account settings

Discord does not send emails or text messages related to age verification

Discord also confirmed that additional verification options will be introduced over time for greater flexibility.

Discord Teen Council

As part of the update, Discord is forming a Teen Council consisting of 10 – 12 members aged 13 – 17. The council will advise Discord on:

Safety tools

Product features

Platform policies

Educational resources

Applications for the Teen Council are open until 1st May 2026.

The teen-by-default initiative complements Discord’s existing safety tools, including:

Ignore

Family Center

Teen Safety Assist

Warning System

Guardian’s Guide

Together, these features aim to give teens, parents, and guardians better visibility and control over online interactions.

Speaking on the update, Savannah Badalich, Head of Product Policy at Discord, said, “Nowhere is our safety work more crucial than when it comes to teen users, which is why we are announcing these updates in time for Safer Internet Day. Rolling out teen-by-default settings globally builds on Discord’s existing safety architecture, giving teens strong protections while allowing verified adults flexibility. We design our products with teen safety principles at the core and will continue working with safety experts, policymakers, and Discord users to support meaningful, long-term wellbeing for teens on the platform.”

Availability

The teen-by-default safety settings and enhanced protections will begin rolling out globally in early March 2026.