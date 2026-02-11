Telegram has rolled out a major new update that delivers its largest interface redesign on Android to date, alongside improvements to group management, a new gift crafting system, and enhanced customization options for bots. The update also introduces visual and usability enhancements across iOS and iPadOS.

Telegram’s Android app now features a fully redesigned interface aimed at faster navigation, smoother search, and improved responsiveness. A new bottom navigation bar offers quick access to chats, settings, profiles, and other core sections.

According to Telegram, the Android app’s interface code has been rebuilt to improve efficiency and overall performance.

To help users balance visuals and battery life, Telegram now allows interface effects to be adjusted via:

Settings → Power Saving, enabling performance optimization on lower-end devices or during extended usage.

iOS and iPad Updates

On iOS devices, Telegram is introducing:

Additional Liquid Glass visual effects

A redesigned media viewer

New preview panels for sticker and emoji packs

Updated context menus for user profiles and message selection

For iPad users, Telegram has added a new keyboard shortcut (⌘ + Enter) to quickly send messages, improving productivity for tablet-based workflows.

Group Ownership and Management Changes

The update also improves group and channel ownership handling:

If a group owner leaves, ownership will automatically transfer to an admin after one week

Owners now see a confirmation window before exiting, with the option to assign a new owner immediately

Group and channel owners can transfer ownership at any time without leaving the chat

These changes aim to prevent abandoned groups and ensure continuity in community management.



New Gift Crafting System

Telegram has introduced a gift crafting system for collectible gifts. Users can combine up to four gifts to create:

Uncommon

Rare

Epic

Legendary

Each crafted item features unique artwork and visual effects. Combining gifts with similar attributes increases the likelihood of those attributes appearing in the final result. Crafted collectibles can also be securely bought and sold via Telegram’s Gift Marketplace.

Customizable Bot Buttons

Bot developers now gain new customization tools, allowing them to:

Assign custom colors

Add emojis to buttons

These changes make bot interfaces clearer, easier to navigate, and better at highlighting key actions for users.

Availability

All features are available with Telegram version 12.4.1 or later.