Noise has expanded its premium audio portfolio in India with the launch of the Noise Airwave Max 6 over-ear headphones, succeeding the Airwave Max 5. The new over-ear headphones are positioned for users seeking long battery life, adaptive noise cancellation, and high-resolution audio across music, movies, gaming, and work calls. Key highlights include 120 hours of battery life, 45dB Adaptive ANC, 40mm + 12mm dual drivers, LDAC Hi-Res Audio support, Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity, and more.

Dual-Driver Audio and Hi-Res Sound

The Noise Airwave Max 6 features a Coaxial Dual Driver system, combining a 40mm primary driver with a 12mm secondary driver. According to the company, this setup delivers deeper bass response, clearer vocals, and balanced mids and highs.

The headphones are Hi-Res Audio certified and support LDAC, enabling higher-bitrate wireless audio for supported devices. Noise has also included Spatial/3D Audio, designed to add depth and immersion during content playback.

Adaptive ANC and Call Quality

One of the key highlights is Smart Adaptive Hybrid ANC, which can reduce ambient noise by up to 45dB. The system dynamically adjusts noise cancellation levels in real time based on the surrounding environment. For calls and meetings, the Airwave Max 6 uses a five-microphone array with wind-noise cancellation, aiming to deliver clearer voice pickup in both indoor and outdoor conditions.

Noise emphasizes endurance as a major strength of the Airwave Max 6:

Up to 120 hours of playback in Normal mode

Up to 80 hours with ANC enabled

Fast charging: 10 minutes of charge provides up to 6 hours of listening

This makes the headphones suitable for extended travel, work-from-home use, and long gaming or entertainment sessions.

The headphones support Bluetooth 6.0, offering improved wireless stability and efficiency. Noise says the ergonomic over-ear design is optimized for long listening sessions, reducing fatigue during prolonged use. The Noise Airwave Max 6 is available in four color options – Dune White, Cobalt Blue, Forest Green, and Carbon Black.

The Noise Airwave Max 6 headphones are priced at ₹6,999 in India and is available on GoNoise.com, Amazon.in, and Flipkart.com.

Noise Airwave Max 6 Price In India & Availability

Price: ₹₹5,999 (launch price)

₹₹5,999 (launch price) Availability: GoNoise.com, Amazon.in, and Flipkart.com

Get Noise Airwave Max 6 on GoNoise.com