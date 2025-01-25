Noise has launched its audio product range with the launch of the Noise Airwave Max 5 headphones, a successor to the popular Noise Airwave Max 4. These new headphones combine style, comfort, and cutting-edge technology to deliver an elevated audio experience.

The Noise Airwave Max 5 headphones feature an IPX5 ergonomic design with premium earcups and are equipped with HiFi Acoustics and 40mm drivers. It comes with Adaptive Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) of up to 50 dB, Quad Mic Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, ultra-low latency of 30 ms, 3D Spatial Audio that delivers a theatre-like sound experience, dual pairing, and Voice Assistant support (Siri and Google).

The Airwave Max 5 delivers up to 80 hours of battery life on a single charge with support for quick recharging via the USB Type-C port. It takes about 1.5 hours to charge fully from 0% to 100%. The headphones are available in three color options – Carbon Black, Calm White, and Calm Beige.

The price for the Noise Airwave Max 5 Headphones is ₹4,999 and is available for ₹4,699 on Amazon.in as a part of the introductory offer. The headphones are also available on gonoise.com and Flipkart.com.

Noise Airwave Max 5 Price In India, Availability, & Offers