YouTube has unveiled a series of new features and experimental updates for its Premium subscribers, taking the content consumption experience to the next level. From high-quality audio to innovative multitasking capabilities, these updates aim to redefine how users interact with YouTube across devices.

Announcing the updates, Jack Greenberg, Director of Product Management for YouTube Premium, said, Your YouTube, your way. Today, we’re introducing new experiments and features that give Premium users more ways to enhance how they experience their favorite content – from creator shows to music videos to podcasts. Explore these features with Premium, and stay tuned for even more exciting updates coming soon.

Premium members can now explore several experimental features by opting in through youtube.com/new. Here’s what’s making waves:

High-Quality Audio: Enjoy music videos with a superior audio experience, now enhanced to a 256kbps bitrate. This update provides deeper sound clarity, ideal for audiophiles.

Enjoy music videos with a superior audio experience, now enhanced to a 256kbps bitrate. This update provides deeper sound clarity, ideal for audiophiles. Picture-in-Picture for YouTube Shorts (iOS): Multitask effortlessly by watching YouTube Shorts while using other apps.

Multitask effortlessly by watching YouTube Shorts while using other apps. Smart Downloads for Shorts (iOS): Recommended Shorts are automatically downloaded for offline viewing, ensuring your favorite content is always within reach.

Recommended Shorts are automatically downloaded for offline viewing, ensuring your favorite content is always within reach. Jump Ahead on Web: Previously available on mobile, this feature now allows web users to skip directly to the most exciting parts of a video with ease.

Previously available on mobile, this feature now allows web users to skip directly to the most exciting parts of a video with ease. Faster Playback Speeds on Mobile: Playback speed controls now go up to 4x, with adjustments in 0.05 increments, giving users more flexibility to watch content at their preferred pace.

In the U.S., YouTube has introduced a bundled offer, letting users save on YouTube Premium when paired with a Google One Premium plan or higher. This deal makes it easier for subscribers to enjoy the best of both platforms.

YouTube is also extending some popular features to more platforms and regions:

Ask Music: This feature, already available in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, allows users to describe their music preferences (e.g., “upbeat workout songs”) to generate customized radio stations. It’s soon coming to Android users in the UK and Ireland, with iOS support in the pipeline.

This feature, already available in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, allows users to describe their music preferences (e.g., “upbeat workout songs”) to generate customized radio stations. It’s soon coming to Android users in the UK and Ireland, with iOS support in the pipeline. Collaborative Playlists and Playlist Import: Both Premium and ad-supported users can now enjoy personalized music experiences by collaborating on playlists or importing them from other platforms.

Both Premium and ad-supported users can now enjoy personalized music experiences by collaborating on playlists or importing them from other platforms. Conversational AI on iOS: YouTube’s AI assistant, capable of providing content suggestions and answers without interrupting playback, will soon roll out to iOS.

YouTube’s AI assistant, capable of providing content suggestions and answers without interrupting playback, will soon roll out to iOS. Save Video Queues to Playlists: Users can now save their video queues as playlists, ensuring they never lose track of their favorite content.

The YouTube Premium + Google One bundle is now live in the U.S. Faster Playback Speeds will roll out in the coming weeks. Ask Music will soon be available to Android users in the UK and Ireland, with iOS support following shortly after.