Corning Incorporated has introduced Gorilla Armor 2 featured on the newly launched Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. The Gorilla Armor 2 is specifically designed for mobile devices glass highlighting its ceramic cover material which is both scratch-resistant and anti-reflective. The Galaxy S25 Ultra’s display is the first to showcase this advanced material.

According to Corning, Gorilla Armor 2 delivers unmatched durability while maintaining superior display clarity. Compared to its predecessor, Gorilla Armor 2 is more robust and better equipped to withstand daily wear and tear. It is engineered to resist damage, including breakage from drops on hard surfaces.

Corning’s lab tests demonstrated that Gorilla Armor 2 survived drops of up to 2.2 meters on concrete-like surfaces, outperforming competing materials that failed at just one meter. It also offers over four times more scratch resistance than competitive lithium-aluminosilicate cover glasses with anti-reflective coatings.

The anti-reflective properties of Gorilla Armor 2 significantly reduce surface reflections in both indoor and outdoor settings, enhancing display contrast and user experience. Samsung’s adoption of Gorilla Armor 2 in the Galaxy S25 Ultra underscores its commitment to innovation and its long-standing partnership with Corning.

Kwangjin Bae, EVP and Head of the Mechanical R&D Team of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, commented, “The Galaxy S25 Ultra marks a major step forward in offering our users the most resilient mobile experience to date. Our ongoing partnership with Corning continues to break new ground in display performance, ensuring we meet the ever-changing needs of consumers around the world.”

David Velasquez, Vice President and General Manager of Corning Gorilla Glass, added, “Samsung and Corning have a long-standing partnership focused on delivering the most advanced and innovative technologies to consumers. With Gorilla Armor 2, we’re providing an unmatched user experience with the first durable, optically advanced glass ceramic cover material ever used on a Galaxy mobile device.”

Source