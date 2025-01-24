Reliance Jio has introduced new prepaid tariff plans focused solely on voice and SMS services, following Airtel’s lead. Jio has become the second telecom operator to launch prepaid tariff plans exclusively for voice and SMS services. These plans, categorized under ‘Value Voice Only Plans’ aim to address the needs of specific user groups and provide affordable options for those who prioritize calls and messaging over data usage.

These new plans are a direct response to last month’s TRAI’s mandate for Special Tariff Vouchers (STVs), which focuses solely on voice and SMS services. This move is designed to benefit particular demographics, such as senior citizens and those in rural areas, by offering more customized and affordable options.

Jio has rolled out two new voice and SMS-only prepaid plans:

₹458 Plan: Unlimited local and roaming calls, and 1,000 SMS valid for 84 days (~3 months)

Unlimited local and roaming calls, and 1,000 SMS valid for 84 days (~3 months) ₹1,958 Plan: Unlimited local and roaming calls, and 3,600 SMS valid for 365 days (1 year)

The ₹458 plan includes unlimited local and roaming calls along with 1,000 SMS, valid for 84 days (~3 months). The previously available ₹479 plan, which offered 84 days of validity with unlimited voice, 6 GB data, and 1,000 SMS, has been discontinued.

The ₹1,958 plan provides unlimited local and roaming calls along with 3,600 SMS, valid for 365 days (1 year). The earlier ₹1,899 plan, which included unlimited voice, 6 GB data, and 3,600 SMS for 336 days, is no longer available.

Reliance Jio has also highlighted the inclusion of subscriptions to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud. However, it clarified that JioCinema Premium is not part of the complementary JioCinema subscription.