Airtel has become the first telecom operator to launch prepaid tariff plans exclusively for voice and SMS services, catering to specific user groups like senior citizens and rural residents. These plans aim to provide affordable options for those who prioritize calls and messaging over data usage.

Airtel has rolled out two new prepaid plans under this initiative:

₹509 Plan: Unlimited local and roaming calls, and 900 SMS valid for 84 days (approximately 3 months).

₹569 Plan: 6 GB of data with similar benefits

₹1,999 Plan: Unlimited local and roaming calls, and 3,600 SMS valid for 365 days (1 year).

₹2,249 Plan: 24 GB of data with similar benefits

Beyond the included SMS limits, users will be charged ₹1 per local SMS and ₹1.5 per STD SMS. Subscribers also gain access to perks like the Airtel Xstream App, Apollo 24/7 Circle membership, and free Hello Tunes. The plans are available for recharge via the Airtel Thanks app and the Airtel website.

These new plans are a direct response to TRAI’s mandate for Special Tariff Vouchers (STVs), which focuses solely on voice and SMS services. By doing so, Airtel addresses the needs of a significant demographic that relies more on traditional communication methods rather than mobile data.

With Airtel leading the way, other telecom operators are expected to introduce similar plans in the coming weeks.