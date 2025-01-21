OPPO has been making waves with its innovative foldable device, the upcoming OPPO Find N5, its next-generation foldable flagship smartphone, set to debut in China this February and redefine expectations. OPPO has already begun teasing the Find N5 as the world’s thinnest foldable flagship, according to Zhou Yibao, the head of the OPPO Find series. Now the company has revealed more features including 50W wireless charging, and IP69 dust and water-resistance.

In a new video release, Yibao has officially confirmed two standout features of the OPPO Find N5 – the 50W wireless charging and an IPX9 waterproof rating. The Find N5’s 50W wireless charging capability positions it among the fastest wirelessly charged foldable devices on the market. Additionally, the IPX9 waterproof rating makes the OPPO Find N5 highly resistant to water.

Zhou Yibao said, “We have promised before that in the future, as long as it is called Find, it must be equipped with wireless charging as standard. This time, not only is it the thinnest in the world, OPPO Find N5 also comes standard with 50W wireless charging, allowing folding screen users to charge it by just placing it in the car!”

Zhou Yibao recently showcased the sleek design of the Find N5 claiming that it will be the world’s thinnest folding flagship. Addressing queries about the missing speaker in the previously released images, Yibao clarified that the speaker is strategically placed on the opposite side, maintaining the device’s sleek and compact design.

One of the persistent challenges with foldable smartphones has been the display crease. However, Yibao assured fans that the Find N5 will feature a significantly reduced crease, offering a smoother and more immersive viewing experience compared to its predecessor, the OPPO Find N3.

The OPPO Find N5 is slated to launch and go on sale in China in February 2025. This timeline places it at the forefront of next-generation foldables in the new year.