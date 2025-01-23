Samsung has officially launched the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S25 Series at its Galaxy Unpacked event, consisting of the three flagships – Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25+, and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. The Galaxy S25 Series promises to redefine mobile experiences with key features including Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy with up to 12 GB RAM + 1 TB storage, 120 Hz QuadHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Armor 2, IP68 rating, One UI 7 with AI features, up to quad cameras, up to 5,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging, wireless charging, and more.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Series features Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays sized at 6.2-inch Full HD+ for S25, 6.7-inch Quad HD+ for S25+, and 6.9-inch Quad HD+ for S25 Ultra alongwith adaptive refresh rates of up to 120 Hz and 2,600 nits of brightness. The Galaxy S25 Series smartphones are IP68 rated and are available in stunning new colors, including Navy, Mint, and Icyblue for Galaxy S25 and exclusive Titanium finishes for the Ultra model.

Samsung combines durability and sustainability in the Galaxy S25 Series with recycled armor aluminum and cobalt in batteries. The Galaxy S25 Ultra features titanium and Corning Gorilla Armor 2 for top-notch drop protection and scratch resistance.

The devices are powered by a 3nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy octa-core SoC clocked at 4.47 GHz with Adreno 830 GPU, 12 GB RAM, and up to 1 TB storage. The Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset delivers a significant boost in performance and efficiency, enabling advanced on-device processing and gaming enhancements such as – Vulkan Engine and Ray Tracing for smoother graphics, larger vapor chambers, and improved thermal efficiency in the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The Galaxy S25 Series has multimodal AI agents, enabling intuitive, context-aware interactions. The integration of One UI 7 with Google’s AI-centric Android vision brings features like:

Circle to Search: Instantly recognize phone numbers, emails, and URLs for quick actions

Now Brief & Now Bar: AI-driven suggestions displayed conveniently on the lock screen

Expanded AI Tools: Call Transcription, Writing Assist, and Drawing Assist streamline communication and creativity

Samsung emphasizes user privacy and security, leveraging the Personal Data Engine for on-device AI processing and Knox Vault for safeguarding personal data. Samsung commits to seven years of OS upgrades and security updates, ensuring long-term usability.

For cameras, the Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ are equipped with 50 MP main + 12 MP ultrawide + 10 MP telephoto. The Galaxy S25 Ultra packs a 200MP main camera, 50 MP ultrawide sensor (upgraded from 12 MP), and 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 100x Space Zoom, and 10 MP telephoto. The cameras support up to 8K video recording, enhanced low-light performance, and 10-bit HDR recording. The camera features advanced editing tools such as Audio Eraser, Virtual Aperture, Galaxy Log, and enhanced filters for creators.

For battery, the Galaxy S25 comes with 4,000 mAh with 25W fast charging, the Galaxy S25+ comes with 4,900 mAh, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra comes with 5,000 mAh, both supporting up to 45W fast charging while all three come with wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S25, S25+, S25 Ultra Price & Availability