Samsung unveiled its flagship series smartphones – the Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25+, and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra at its Galaxy Unpacked event globally including India. The Galaxy S25 Series promises to redefine mobile experiences with key features including Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy with 12 GB RAM and up to 1 TB storage, 120 Hz Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Armor 2, IP68 dust and water-resistant rating, One UI 7 with AI features, up to 200 MP quad cameras, up to 5,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging, wireless charging, and more.

The Galaxy S25 Series smartphones are IP68 rated and are available in Navy, Silver Shadow, Icyblue, and Mint colors with online-exclusive Blueblack, Coralred, and Pinkgold (for Galaxy S25), Navy, Silver Shadow, and Icyblue colors with online-exclusive Coralred and Pinkgold (for Galaxy S25+), and Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Black, Titanium Whitesilver, and Titanium Gray colors with online-exclusive Titanium Pinkgold, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Jadegreen (for Galaxy S25 Ultra).

JB Park, President and CEO of Samsung Southwest Asia, said, “Samsung unveiled the era of mobile AI with the launch of Galaxy AI last year. We are now opening the next chapter of Galaxy AI with the Galaxy S25 series, your true AI companion. Galaxy S25 series brings you the most context-aware, personalized AI yet, so that you can receive tailored, actionable insights with personal privacy assured. I am happy to share that the new Galaxy S25 series will be manufactured at our Noida factory.”

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Series features Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays sized at 6.2-inch Full HD+ for Galaxy S25, 6.7-inch Quad HD+ for Galaxy S25+, and 6.9-inch Quad HD+ for Galaxy S25 Ultra alongwith adaptive refresh rates of up to 120 Hz and 2,600 nits of brightness. Samsung combines durability and sustainability in the Galaxy S25 Series with recycled armor aluminum and cobalt in batteries. The Galaxy S25 Ultra features titanium and Corning Gorilla Armor 2 for top-notch drop protection and scratch resistance.

The devices are powered by a 3nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy octa-core SoC clocked at 4.47 GHz with Adreno 830 GPU, 12 GB RAM, and up to 1 TB storage. The Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset delivers a significant boost in performance and efficiency, enabling advanced on-device processing and gaming enhancements such as – Vulkan Engine and Ray Tracing for smoother graphics, larger vapor chambers, and improved thermal efficiency in the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Samsung emphasizes user privacy and security, leveraging the Personal Data Engine for on-device AI processing and Knox Vault for safeguarding personal data. Samsung commits to seven years of OS upgrades and security updates, ensuring long-term usability. The Galaxy S25 Series has multimodal AI agents, enabling intuitive, context-aware interactions. The integration of One UI 7 with Google’s AI-centric Android vision brings features like:

Circle to Search: Instantly recognize phone numbers, emails, and URLs for quick actions

Instantly recognize phone numbers, emails, and URLs for quick actions Now Brief & Now Bar: AI-driven suggestions displayed conveniently on the lock screen

AI-driven suggestions displayed conveniently on the lock screen Expanded AI Tools: Call Transcription, Writing Assist, and Drawing Assist streamline communication and creativity

For cameras, the Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ are equipped with 50 MP main + 12 MP ultrawide + 10 MP telephoto. The Galaxy S25 Ultra packs a 200MP main camera, 50 MP ultrawide sensor (upgraded from 12 MP), and 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 100x Space Zoom, and 10 MP telephoto. The cameras support up to 8K video recording, enhanced low-light performance, and 10-bit HDR recording. The camera features advanced editing tools such as Audio Eraser, Virtual Aperture, Galaxy Log, and enhanced filters for creators.

For battery, the Galaxy S25 comes with 4,000 mAh with 25W fast charging, the Galaxy S25+ comes with 4,900 mAh, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra comes with 5,000 mAh, both supporting up to 45W fast charging while all three come with wireless charging.

The price for the Samsung Galaxy S25 is ₹80,999 for the 12 GB + 256 GB variant, ₹92,999 for Samsung Galaxy S25 with 12 GB + 512 GB, ₹99,999 for Samsung Galaxy S25+ with 12 GB + 256 GB, ₹1,11,999 for Samsung Galaxy S25+ with 12 GB + 512 GB, ₹1,29,999 for Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with 12 GB + 256 GB, ₹1,41,999 for Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with 12 GB + 512 GB, and ₹1,65,999 for Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with 12 GB + 1 TB.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Series is available for pre-order across all leading online and offline retail stores. The launch offers for pre-book customers include ₹12,000 off for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 12 GB + 512 GB variant, ₹12,000 off on the Samsung Galaxy S25+ 12 GB + 512 GB variant, ₹11,000 upgrade bonus (for Galaxy S25) ₹9,000 upgrade bonus (for Galaxy S25 Ultra) or ₹7,000 cashback with a 9-month no-cost EMI.

