Ai+ Smartphone has announced a manufacturing partnership with Optiemus Electronics Limited (OEL) to produce smartphones and other connected devices in India. The collaboration supports the Government of India’s Make in India initiative and aims to establish a scalable domestic production ecosystem.

Under the agreement, Optiemus Electronics will manufacture smartphones, tablets, IoT devices, and advanced wearables for Ai+ Smartphone at its Noida facility.

As part of the partnership, Ai+ Smartphone and Optiemus Electronics plan to invest approximately ₹125 crore over the next five years to expand manufacturing operations in India.

The production plan includes:

Manufacturing around 3 million Ai+ Smartphone devices

Expanding production to tablets, IoT products, and advanced wearable devices

Setting up production infrastructure at OEL’s Noida manufacturing facility

Manufacturing is expected to begin ramping up from April 2026.

The partnership is also expected to contribute to job creation in the domestic electronics sector. According to the companies, the initiative could generate around 1,200 direct and indirect jobs, including roles in:

Manufacturing operations

Supply chain management

Technical and support services

Ai+ Smartphone devices will run on NxtQuantum OS, a sovereign mobile operating system built on Android.

The company says the operating system is designed to ensure:

Transparency and security

Compliance with Indian data protection regulations

Local control over both hardware and software ecosystems

This approach aims to keep data infrastructure and core technology within India.

The partnership is expected to help Ai+ Smartphone strengthen its India-first product portfolio while expanding manufacturing capacity.

Key strategic benefits include:

Scalable local production for smartphones and connected devices

Better supply chain control and quality management

Capability to target both domestic and international markets

Flexibility to expand into new device categories in the future

Madhav Sheth, CEO, Ai+ Smartphone and Founder, NxtQuantum Shift Technologies, on the agreement, said, “In a market where most smart devices still come from Chinese and other global brands, there is clear headroom for an Indian brand that treats both quality and sovereignty as non-negotiable. This manufacturing agreement with OEL is a significant step in that direction. OEL brings proven EMS capability in India. Ai+ Smartphone brings an India-authored software stack and a roadmap spanning phones, tablets, AIoT, and wearables. Together, we are committing capital, creating jobs, and building under the Government of India’s Make in India vision, so that more of the value in this industry is created here, not just assembled here.”

Commenting on the agreement, Ashok Gupta, Director, Optiemus Electronics Limited, said, “We are very excited to work with Ai+ Smartphone, a dedicated Indian brand that is clear about scale, security, and long-term commitment to the market. With our facilities and experience in electronics manufacturing, we will enable Ai+ Smartphone as it ramps production of smartphones and new device categories from India, strengthening domestic manufacturing and creating room for future export-led growth.”

The collaboration between Ai+ Smartphone and Optiemus Electronics is expected to support the growth of India’s domestic technology manufacturing sector.