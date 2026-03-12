Xbox has revealed early details about its next-generation gaming platform, currently codenamed Project Helix, during the Game Developers Conference (GDC). The announcement was made by Jason Ronald, Vice President of Next Generation at Xbox, as the company approaches the 25th anniversary of the Xbox platform. According to Xbox, more than 5,000 developers worldwide are currently building games for the Xbox ecosystem.

Project Helix is being developed as the next first-party Xbox console. The platform is designed to support both Xbox console titles and PC games, with a focus on expanding gaming across multiple devices. Xbox says the upcoming system will support future gaming technologies while providing a unified environment for developers building games for consoles and PCs.

Custom AMD Hardware and Graphics Improvements

The next-generation console is being built through a multi-year collaboration with AMD. Project Helix will feature a custom system-on-chip (SoC) designed alongside the next generation of DirectX and AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) technologies. Xbox says the platform will deliver several major improvements, including:

An order-of-magnitude increase in ray tracing performance

AI-driven intelligence integrated into graphics and compute pipelines

Improved power efficiency and system scalability

These upgrades aim to enable more detailed graphics, advanced simulations, and improved rendering performance in future games.

Expanding Cross-Device Gaming

Xbox is also focusing on creating a more unified gaming ecosystem across console and PC platforms.

Xbox Play Anywhere

The Xbox Play Anywhere program allows players to buy a game once and play it on both Xbox consoles and Windows PCs.

The program now includes:

1,500+ supported games

Over 500 development teams participating

Xbox Mode for Windows 11

Xbox is also introducing Xbox Mode for Windows 11, a controller-friendly full-screen interface designed specifically for gaming.

The feature brings elements of the Xbox gaming operating system to Windows, allowing users to switch between gaming and productivity environments seamlessly.

According to Jason Ronald, “We’re taking everything we’ve learned about building a leading gaming OS and bringing it directly into Windows for both players and developers.”

An early version of this experience was previously seen on ROG Xbox Ally handheld devices.

Upcoming Games Across the Xbox Ecosystem

Xbox also highlighted several upcoming titles expected to launch across its gaming ecosystem this year. These include new entries from popular franchises such as:

Halo

Gears of War

The company also referenced upcoming titles from partner studios, including:

Crimson Desert from Pearl Abyss

Mixtape from Beethoven & Dinosaur

Players will be able to access these games through direct purchases, Xbox Game Pass subscriptions, or supported digital storefronts.

Charmaine Dsilva, Director, Product Management for Chrome at Google, said, “The browser is where we get work done, learn new things and connect with the world. With AI built directly into Chrome, we aim to make browsing the web even more intuitive, secure and helpful, while enabling users to have more proactive and intelligent experiences. We’re thrilled for India to be one of the first markets to experience this transformation after the US, underscoring the country’s enthusiasm and potential for shaping the future of AI and emerging technologies globally.”

Availability and Roadmap

Xbox confirmed that alpha versions of Project Helix hardware will be sent to developers starting in 2027. Meanwhile, Xbox Mode for Windows 11 is scheduled to begin rolling out in April, starting with selected markets. Xbox also reaffirmed its commitment to backward compatibility, stating that games from four generations of Xbox consoles will remain playable on future hardware.

Project Helix represents Xbox’s next step in console development, focusing on advanced graphics, cross-platform gaming, and a unified ecosystem between consoles and PCs. The company said it plans to share more details about the platform and its gaming roadmap later this year, as Xbox continues preparations for its 25th anniversary celebrations.