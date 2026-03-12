Tata Play Binge and VIDAA have announced a strategic partnership that brings the Tata Play Binge application to VIDAA-powered Smart TVs in India. The rollout includes televisions from major brands using the VIDAA platform, such as Hisense and Toshiba, along with other partner manufacturers. With this integration, users can now access the Tata Play Binge OTT aggregation platform directly on their Smart TVs, without the need for external streaming devices or additional set-top boxes.

Access to 30+ OTT Platforms

Tata Play Binge functions as an OTT content aggregator, bringing multiple streaming services together within a single interface. Through this integration, VIDAA Smart TV users can access content from over 30 OTT platforms, including:

Prime Video

JioHotstar

Apple TV+

ZEE5

Lionsgate Play

Discovery+

Fancode

BBC iPlayer

Times Play

The platform offers a large content library that includes:

20,000+ movies across multiple genres and languages

8,000+ web series

Live sports, documentaries, and TV programming

The partnership aims to simplify the viewing experience in India’s diverse content ecosystem by offering a single platform to discover and watch content from multiple streaming services. Key features of the Tata Play Binge integration include:

Single Login: Users can access multiple OTT platforms using one central account .

Universal Search: The system allows users to search across all supported apps simultaneously , making it easier to find movies and shows.

The Personalized Recommendations: The platform provides AI- driven content suggestions based on the user’s viewing preferences.

The integration aligns with VIDAA’s content-first strategy, which focuses on improving accessibility and simplifying content discovery for Smart TV users. The platform’s interface allows users to switch between live television and on-demand content smoothly, reducing the complexity often associated with managing multiple streaming apps.

Denis Oštir, Editor-in-Chief at V, said, “This launch is about removing friction from the TV experience. By making Binge available across VIDAA-powered TVs from Hisense, Toshiba, and our broader brand ecosystem, we’re giving Indian viewers easy access to the content they already love—directly on their TV, with no additional setup.”

Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial and Content Officer, Tata Play said, “At Tata Play, we’re focused on strengthening how audiences engage with entertainment. Our collaboration with V brings Tata Play Binge directly onto HomeOS, giving viewers a simple way to explore stories, sports, and cinema from 30+ OTT platforms. This partnership reflects our commitment to greater reach and customer value, bringing world‑class content right to the centre of customers’ television viewing experience.”

The Tata Play Binge app is now available on all VIDAA-powered Smart TVs in India. Users can download and access the service directly from the TV’s home screen or native app store on supported devices from brands such as Hisense, Toshiba, and other VIDAA partners.