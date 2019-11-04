Airtel introduces ₹599 prepaid plan with ₹4 lakh life insurance cover

Airtel has been actively revising its prepaid and postpaid plans. Earlier this year, in May, the company launched ₹249 and ₹129 prepaid recharge plan with Life Insurance cover. Now, the company has today launched its new ₹599 prepaid bundle for its customers in Delhi NCR region.

The new prepaid plan from the company costing ₹599 comes with a Life Insurance cover from Bharti AXA Life Insurance worth ₹4 lakh. The plan also offers 2 GB data per day data, Unlimited Local/STD Calls, 100 SMS per day and a validity of 84 days.

The insurance cover continues automatically for three months with every recharge. The additional benefits include free 4 week course on Shaw Academy for 28 days, access to Wynk Music, Norton Mobile Security for 1 year and access to Airtel XStream App Premium.

Airtel users need to enrol for the insurance after the first recharge through SMS, Airtel Thanks App or the Airtel Retailer. The company has also said that the life insurance cover is available to all customers aged between 18 to 54 years.

Airtel ₹599 prepaid plan benefits