Airtel ₹149 prepaid plan revised: Here’s what you get now

The telecom war started by Reliance Jio in India is still raging, and we, the customers, are the biggest beneficiaries of that. Jio’s prepaid plans are the best out there, however, the incumbents are also catching up by introducing new plans and also revising the existing ones in order to retain the customers on their network. Well, one such telecom operator, Airtel, too has revised its tariff plan for prepaid customers that’s priced at ₹149.

The ₹149 tariff plan for prepaid customers has been revised. Initially, for ₹149, Airtel prepaid customers were offered 1 GB 4G data and unlimited Airtel to Airtel voice calls for a period of 28 days. However, post revision, Airtel prepaid customers are now offered unlimited local and STD calls on any network, free outgoing on roaming, 100 SMS per day, and 1 GB 4G data for a period of 28 days.

Having said that, this ₹149 prepaid plan isn’t available for Airtel customers in all the circles. However, if your data consumption is high, then you can go for the ₹199 prepaid plan which comes with the same benefits, but offers 1 GB 3G/4G data per day for 28 days which translates to a total of 28 GB of 3G/4G data during the validity period.

Also, for the sake of comparison, Reliance Jio too has a prepaid plan priced at ₹149, but, it offers unlimited data (with FUP of 1 GB 4G data per day) for 28 days along with complimentary subscription to Jio apps. Besides, there’s a Jio prepaid plan priced at ₹198 that offers 1.5 GB data per day for 28 days, which means a total of 42 GB of 4G data is offered to the customers during the validity period.