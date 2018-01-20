Honor announces Republic Day Offers on Amazon India and Flipkart: Here are the details

Last week, Huawei subsidiary Honor announced Blockbuster Days sale in India as a part of which it offered discounts on some of its smartphones. Now, the company has announced Republic Day Offers in India on popular e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart. Let’s take a look at what’s on offer.

Well, apart from the aforementioned discounts and no cost EMI options, there are additional offers available on both Amazon India as well as Flipkart. On Flipkart, if you purchase Honor 6X, 8 Pro or 9i using a Citi Bank Credit or Debit Card, you will get a cashback of 10%.

On Amazon India, if you purchase Honor 6X, Honor 8, 8 Pro, 7X or View10 using HDFC Bank Credit or Debit Card, you will get additional 10% cashback. Besides, you will also receive 10% of your purchase back as Amazon Pay balance.

The aforementioned offers on Amazon India are available till January 24, whereas, the offers on Flipkart start from January 21 and are valid till January 23.

