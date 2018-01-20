OnePlus 5T Lava Red variant goes on sale in India; Here are all the offers

Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus launched the OnePlus 5T back in November in Midnight Black color, and later on, the company launched Lava Red variant of the OnePlus 5T in China. The OnePlus 5T Lava Red variant was available exclusively in China, but last week, it was launched in India as well. And starting today, it is now available for purchase in the country alongside the regular Midnight Black variant.

The OnePlus 5T Lava Red variant, like the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition, will be available in limited quantities, hence, if you really dig this color, you will have to get one quickly before OnePlus runs out of stock.

The OnePlus 5T Lava Red variant has a design that’s exactly the same as the Midnight Black edition, however, needless to say, it does come with its back that’s painted red. Moreover, the power button, volume rocker and alert slider are also coated with red paint.

That said, the front of the Lava Red remains black in color. The underlying hardware also remains unchanged. However, while the Midnight Black variant is offered in two configurations – 6 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage – the Lava Red variant is only offered in the latter configuration.

“We are thrilled by the overwhelming response to the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition. This phenomenal excitement reinforces the trust that our fans have instilled in us, making us determined to continue to bring fresh experiences. We are happy to kickstart 2018 with the much requested OnePlus 5T Lava Red edition, our first ever red smartphone, that will certainly appeal to those looking for the perfect balance of beautiful design and powerful features.” said Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India.

OnePlus 5T Lava Red Specifications

CPU: 2.45 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor

2.45 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor RAM: 8 GB LPDDR4X

8 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 540

Adreno 540 Operating System: OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat (upgradeable to Android 8.0 Oreo)

OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat (upgradeable to Android 8.0 Oreo) Display: 6.01-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full Optic AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass, Gorilla Glass 5 and sRGB/DCI-P3 color coverage

6.01-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full Optic AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass, Gorilla Glass 5 and sRGB/DCI-P3 color coverage Rear Camera: 16 MP (Sony IMX398 with f/1.7 aperture) + 20 MP (Sony IMX376K with f/1.7 aperture) with Portrait Mode, Video Stabilization and dual-tone LED flash

16 MP (Sony IMX398 with f/1.7 aperture) + 20 MP (Sony IMX376K with f/1.7 aperture) with Portrait Mode, Video Stabilization and dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP Sony IMX371 with f/2.0 aperture

16 MP Sony IMX371 with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 128 GB UFS 2.1 2-Lane

128 GB UFS 2.1 2-Lane SIM: Dual SIM (Nano + Nano)

Dual SIM (Nano + Nano) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Parallel Apps, aptX and aptX HD support, Dirac HD Sound

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Parallel Apps, aptX and aptX HD support, Dirac HD Sound Battery: 3300 mAh with Dash Charge technology

OnePlus 5T Lava Red Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹37,999

₹37,999 Availability: Available through Amazon India, OnePlusStore.in, Croma Stores as well as OnePlus Experience Stores in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi NCR.

OnePlus 5T Lava Red Launch Offers

No cost EMI on Amazon India and OnePlusStore.in

₹1500 discount on purchases through HDFC Bank Cards from Amazon India

₹2000 off on exchange on purchases from Amazon India

12 month accidental damage protection

₹250 Amazon Pay balance on streaming Prime video

Free Coke from Zomato (here’s how to get it)

Do check out our OnePlus 5T review before you go on and buy any variant of the OnePlus 5T.