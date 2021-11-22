Airtel announces revised mobile tariffs, price increases for prepaid plans

Bharti Airtel, which is among the largest telecom service providers in India, has announced the list of revised mobile tariffs. The price for the existing plans has been increased to 20%-25% and will come into effect from November 26. The revised tariffs are for prepaid users only.

Airtel is maintaining the mobile Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) which remains between Rs 200 and Rs 300, so as to provide a reasonable return on capital that allows for a financially healthy business model.

With this, the existing tariff of Rs 79 with a validity period of 28 days will be increased to Rs 99 whereas the existing tariff of Rs 149 with a validity period of 28 days will be increased to Rs 179 keeping all the benefits the same.

Other plans include:

Rs 219 with a validity period of 28 days will be increased to Rs 265

Rs 249 with a validity period of 28 days will be increased to Rs 299

Rs 298 with a validity period of 28 days will be increased to Rs 359

Rs 399 with a validity period of 56 days will be increased to Rs 479

Rs 449 with a validity period of 56 days will be increased to Rs 549

Rs 379 with a validity period of 84 days will be increased to Rs 455

Rs 598 with a validity period of 84 days will be increased to Rs 719

Rs 698 with a validity period of 84 days will be increased to Rs 839

Rs 1,498 with a validity period of 365 days will be increased to Rs 1,799

Rs 2,498 with a validity period of 365 days will be increased to Rs 2,999

Data top-ups include:

Rs 48 with 3 GB of data will be increased to Rs 58

Rs 98 with 12 GB of data will be increased to Rs 118

Rs 251 with 50 GB of data will be increased to Rs 301

Here’s a list of all the revised prepaid tariffs with effect from November 26, 2021.

The revised mobile tariffs will come into effect from November 26, 2021. Airtel believes that this level of ARPU will enable the substantial investments required in networks and spectrum, more importantly, to give Airtel the elbow room to roll out 5G in India.