Honor 60 series smartphones all set to launch on December 1

Honor has today announced that the company will be launching the Honor 60 series smartphones in its home country China on 1st December. As the name itself indicates, these new devices will go official as the successor to the Honor 50 series launched earlier this year in July.

The teaser video shared by the company shows the device in the Starry Sky color variant that glows in the dark when light hits on it at certain angles. It also appears that the phone has a curved edges design and the camera module is placed at the top-left corner on the back panel.

The camera module has a dual-ring design which is similar to the Honor 50 lineup. We expect the company to launch three devices in the series — Honor 60, Honor 60 Pro, and Honor 60 SE. So far, the specifications of these phones have not leaked online but we expect to get more details in the coming days, ahead of the launch.

To recollect, the Honor 50 and Honor 50 Pro are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC while the 50 SE model is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. It is likely that the company will be offering improved chipsets on the upcoming Honor 60 smartphones. To know for sure, we will have to wait for the official launch on 1st December.

