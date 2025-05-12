Airtel Black just gave its most affordable Airtel Black plan a major upgrade – and it’s a game-changer for entertainment lovers. The ₹399 plan now includes IPTV services, giving users access to a massive library of content from 29 OTT apps, in addition to broadband, landline, and DTH benefits.

Airtel Black is India’s first all-in-one subscription combining postpaid, broadband, and DTH into a single plan. You can either choose a pre-set bundle (starting at ₹399) or create your own combo with any two or more services.

🎁 What’s New in the ₹399 Airtel Black Plan?

Here’s what you now get:

✅ Broadband: 10 Mbps speed (reduced to 1 Mbps after FUP)

10 Mbps speed (reduced to 1 Mbps after FUP) ✅ Landline: Unlimited voice calls

Unlimited voice calls ✅ Digital TV: 260+ satellite channels via Airtel DTH

260+ satellite channels via Airtel DTH ✅ IPTV Access: On-demand content from 29 OTT apps (including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and ZEE5 – availability may vary)

The inclusion of IPTV means users can stream content straight to smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, or laptops – no set-top box or extra hardware required. 📺 What is Airtel’s IPTV? Launched in March 2024, Airtel’s Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) delivers live TV and on-demand content over the internet. This is different from traditional cable or DTH, giving users more flexibility and richer content on connected devices.

Even though this is an entry-level plan, you still enjoy single billing and priority customer support – part of Airtel Black’s signature unified experience.

💰 How to Subscribe to Airtel Black?

There are two ways to get started: