Truecaller just got smarter – Smart AI, verified senders, instant alerts – your messages just got a massive upgrade. Truecaller unleashes AI-powered message IDs to declutter your SMS inbox. Truecaller, the global leader in caller ID and spam detection, has just dropped one of its most powerful features yet: AI-powered Message IDs – a tool designed to slice through SMS chaos and highlight what really matters.

John Joseph, Product Director, said, “By bringing AI to Message IDs for both premium and non-premium users, we’re giving people a smarter and safer way to manage their important SMS messages. This marks an important step forward in our goal to make communication more secure and efficient.”

💡 What Is Message ID

If your phone is buried in OTPs, delivery pings, and scam texts, Message ID is the digital assistant you didn’t know you needed. Powered by AI and Large Language Models (LLMs), this new feature scans your messages on your device – so your data stays private – while highlighting key messages like:

Bank alerts

Flight updates

Payment confirmations

Delivery tracking

OTPs and more

It doesn’t just read your messages – it understands them.

No need to get a premium plan, this feature is free for all users, and it works across languages, from English to Spanish. Whether you’re in India, Africa, or Europe, Message ID makes sure you never miss a critical update. To activate, just grant Truecaller access to Read SMS and Display Over Other Apps – and let the AI take over from there.

✅ Look for the Green Tick

Truecaller has also rolled out Green Message IDs, a verified tick mark that tells you the message came from a trusted business source. This isn’t just about OTPs. Message IDs can identify important but less obvious texts, too – like booking confirmations, event reminders, or service notifications – even if they’re not in a standard format.

Message IDs are already rolling out across India and 30+ countries globally, bringing smarter messaging to millions.