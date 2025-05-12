The future of AI just got a whole lot more interesting. According to a Financial Times report, OpenAI and Microsoft are secretly renegotiating their multi-billion-dollar alliance – and it could pave the way for an explosive OpenAI IPO.

The two tech titans are hammering out new terms to their high-stakes partnership, which has already seen Microsoft pour more than $13 billion (~₹1.1 lakh crore) into the ChatGPT creator. And now? Microsoft might trade equity for long-term access to OpenAI’s future tech – well beyond 2030.

🔥 What’s Cooking Behind the Scenes?

🧾 OpenAI wants freedom to go public – but must tweak terms of its 2019 deal with Microsoft.

💸 Microsoft could give up some of its ownership stake in exchange for guaranteed access to next-gen AI models.

📉 The ChatGPT maker reportedly plans to offer Microsoft a smaller cut of future revenue, even as it restructures.

⚙️ Microsoft quietly adjusted parts of the deal in January after teaming up with Oracle and SoftBank for a $500 billion AI data center project.

Neither company has officially confirmed the latest developments, but insiders suggest these talks could reshape the balance of power in the global AI race.

🚨 Why This Matters

If an IPO happens, OpenAI could skyrocket in value, forever altering the landscape of artificial intelligence. Meanwhile, Microsoft is making strategic plays to ensure it stays in the AI driver’s seat, even if it means sacrificing equity.

The stakes? Trillions. The prize? Dominance in the future of tech.