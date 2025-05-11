ASUS India stepped up its game in the premium ultrabook space with its ASUS VIVOBOOK S 14 OLED (S5406SA) starting at ₹99,990 (available at ₹89,990 on Amazon.in). This Copilot+ PC running Windows 11 is targeted at users who value a sleek and solid design without compromising on performance. This sturdy yet lightweight metal build powerhouse uses Intel’s latest Core 5/7 Ultra processors, enhanced with AI-driven capabilities. Sized at 14-inch, it packs a VESA CERTIFIED True Black HDR Lumina OLED display with US MIL-STD 810H military-grade standard design in a 13.9 mm slim form factor. Highlights and features include up to 4.8 GHz Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processor with Intel Arc Graphics, 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM, 512 GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD, Harmon Kardon stereo speakers, Privacy Shutter camera, 65W fast charging, and more. Here’s what we have to say about the notebook in our ASUS VIVOBOOK S 14 OLED (S5406SA) Notebook review.

ASUS VIVOBOOK S 14 OLED (S5406SA) Specifications

Model: S5406SA

S5406SA Display & Design: 14-inch (36.56 cm) OLED display, WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200 pixels resolution), 60 Hz Refresh Rate, 600 nits peak brightness, 16:10 Aspect Ratio, 87% screen-to-body ratio, US MIL-STD 810H military-grade standard, VESA CERTIFIED Display HDR True Black 600

14-inch (36.56 cm) OLED display, WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200 pixels resolution), 60 Hz Refresh Rate, 600 nits peak brightness, 16:10 Aspect Ratio, 87% screen-to-body ratio, US MIL-STD 810H military-grade standard, VESA CERTIFIED Display HDR True Black 600 Software: Microsoft Windows 11 Home, Microsoft Copilot+ PC, Microsoft Office Home 2024 for lifetime + Microsoft 365 Basic (1 Year Validity)

Microsoft Windows 11 Home, Microsoft Copilot+ PC, Microsoft Office Home 2024 for lifetime + Microsoft 365 Basic (1 Year Validity) Security: Microsoft Pluton security processor, IR webcam with Windows Hello support, Trusted Platform Module (Firmware TPM)

Microsoft Pluton security processor, IR webcam with Windows Hello support, Trusted Platform Module (Firmware TPM) CPU: Up to 4.8 GHz (Turbo Boost) Intel Core Ultra Series 2 octa-core/octa-thread processor – Intel Core Ultra 5 (226V, 8 MB Cache, up to 4.5 GHz, 8 cores, 8 Threads, Intel AI Boost NPU up to 40 TOPS) OR Intel Core Ultra 7 (256V, 12 MB Cache, up to 4.8 GHz, 8 cores, 8 Threads, Intel AI Boost NPU up to 47 TOPS)

Up to 4.8 GHz (Turbo Boost) Intel Core Ultra Series 2 octa-core/octa-thread processor – Intel Core Ultra 5 (226V, 8 MB Cache, up to 4.5 GHz, 8 cores, 8 Threads, Intel AI Boost NPU up to 40 TOPS) OR Intel Core Ultra 7 (256V, 12 MB Cache, up to 4.8 GHz, 8 cores, 8 Threads, Intel AI Boost NPU up to 47 TOPS) GPU: Intel Arc Graphics

Intel Arc Graphics Memory: 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM

16 GB LPDDR5X RAM Storage: 512 GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD

512 GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD Keyboard & Trackpad: Backlit Chiclet Keyboard, 1.7 mm Key-travel, 1-Zone RGB, dedicated Copilot key (without Num-key), large Precision touchpad

Backlit Chiclet Keyboard, 1.7 mm Key-travel, 1-Zone RGB, dedicated Copilot key (without Num-key), large Precision touchpad Audio: Harmon Kardon stereo speakers, built-in array microphone, built-in microphone, built-in speaker, Smart Amp Technology

Harmon Kardon stereo speakers, built-in array microphone, built-in microphone, built-in speaker, Smart Amp Technology Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be, Tri-band) 2 x 2 + Bluetooth 5.4 Wireless Card, 1 x M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x 4 (4 lanes), 2 x Thunderbolt 4 with support for display/power delivery (data speed up to 40 Gbps), 1 x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack, 1 x HDMI 2.1 TMDS, Micro SD card reader, 2 x USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 (data speed up to 5 Gbps)

Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be, Tri-band) 2 x 2 + Bluetooth 5.4 Wireless Card, 1 x M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x 4 (4 lanes), 2 x Thunderbolt 4 with support for display/power delivery (data speed up to 40 Gbps), 1 x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack, 1 x HDMI 2.1 TMDS, Micro SD card reader, 2 x USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 (data speed up to 5 Gbps) Camera: Full HD web camera with IR function to support Windows Hello, Privacy Shutter

Full HD web camera with IR function to support Windows Hello, Privacy Shutter Features: GlideX, ScreenXpert, MyASUS (AdaptiveLock AI Noise Canceling, QC fastcharge, ASUS OLED Care, Live update, TaskFirst, WiFi SmartConnect, Function key lock, Tru2Life, Splendid, Fan Profile, Battery health charging, System diagnosis)

GlideX, ScreenXpert, MyASUS (AdaptiveLock AI Noise Canceling, QC fastcharge, ASUS OLED Care, Live update, TaskFirst, WiFi SmartConnect, Function key lock, Tru2Life, Splendid, Fan Profile, Battery health charging, System diagnosis) Other (Ecolabels & Compliances): REACH, RoHS, Energy Star 8.0

REACH, RoHS, Energy Star 8.0 Battery: 75 WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion

75 WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion Power Adapter: 65 Watts AC Adapter, USB Type-C fast charging, (20V, 3.25A DC) output, (100 – 240V AC, 50/60 GHz) universal input

65 Watts AC Adapter, USB Type-C fast charging, (20V, 3.25A DC) output, (100 – 240V AC, 50/60 GHz) universal input Colors: Mist Blue

Mist Blue Dimensions: (1.39 cm ~1.59 mm) x 31.05 cm x 22.19 cm

(1.39 cm ~1.59 mm) x 31.05 cm x 22.19 cm Weight: 1.30 kg (2.87 lbs)

1.30 kg (2.87 lbs) Price: ₹89,990 (Core Ultra 5 + 16 GB RAM + 512 GB M2 SSD) – Amazon.in, ₹1,04,990 (Core Ultra 7 + 16 GB RAM + 512 GB M2 SSD) – Amazon.in | MRP ₹1,16,990 – Core Ultra 5, MRP 1,28,990 – Core Ultra 7

Design, Display, & Build Quality

Starting with its design, at first glance, the VIVOBOOK S 14 OLED is highly compact, lightweight, and impresses with its sturdy and well-built slim chassis that remains remarkably thin at just 13.9mm and lightweight at around 1.3 kg, making it a travel-friendly companion for professionals and students alike. The notebook, available in Mist Blue, is constructed from premium aluminum alloy, offering a solid feel with minimal flex or creaking under pressure – an encouraging sign of durability. Backing this up is its MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification, which reassures users of its resilience during daily commutes or mobile usage.

The hinge mechanism allows for effortless one-handed opening/closing while it can lie flat 180°, adding versatility. This is ideal for collaborative environments or flexible viewing setups. That said, while the laptop feels premium in hand, its overall design language remains understated.

Among the key highlights is its display, VIVOBOOK S 14 OLED (S5406SA) has, without question, one of its most compelling displays on a laptop. The device is equipped with a 14-inch Lumina OLED panel sporting a sharp WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200) resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio, providing a noticeable vertical advantage over standard 16:9 screens. This taller format allows users to view more content – whether text, code, or spreadsheets – without constant scrolling, enhancing both productivity and everyday usability.

The display is VESA CERTIFIED with HDR True Black 600, and a peak brightness of 600 nits; however, it comes with a 60 Hz refresh rate (not 120 or 144 Hz as we see in their ROG series). The visual quality is excellent due to the OLED technology, the panel offers rich, vivid colors, deep blacks, and exceptionally wide viewing angles, ensuring consistent and immersive visuals from virtually any position. The display is also equipped with TÜV Rheinland-certified low blue light emissions, making it more comfortable for extended viewing.

The backlit Chiclet Keyboard layout on the notebook features a minimalist aesthetic without a dedicated Numpad, while having RGB illuminating keys. ASUS integrates the power button directly into the keyboard, streamlining the top row, and you also get a dedicated Copilot key on the keyboard. Typing feels responsive and tactile thanks to the scissor mechanism with 1.7mm key travel, offering a satisfying experience for long writing or work sessions. The trackpad is generously sized and visually complements the overall minimalist chassis. It provides ample surface area for gestures and navigation, with smooth gliding and responsive click feedback.

Flip the device over and you’ll find two long rubber grips just above the ventilation grills and two small ones on the opposite side to ensure stability on flat surfaces. ASUS also places two corner-mounted bottom-firing Harmon Kardon stereo speakers, which are surprisingly loud for casual listening and video playback. You also get a Full HD web camera with IR function to support Windows Hello and privacy shutter, built-in array microphones and speakers with Smart Amp Technology.

In terms of connectivity, ASUS delivers a modern port selection. On the right, you get 2 x USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 with data speeds of up to 5 Gbps, power and battery LED indicators, while the left side has 2 x Thunderbolt 4 with support for display/power delivery (data speed up to 40 Gbps), 1 x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack, 1 x HDMI 2.1 TMDS, and Micro SD card reader. It comes with Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be, Tri-band) 2 x 2 + Bluetooth 5.4 Wireless Card, 1 x M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x 4 (4 lanes).

Software, User Interface & Features

The ASUS VIVOBOOK S 14 OLED (S5406SA) runs on Microsoft Windows 11 Home, providing a familiar, bloat-free interface that supports a wide range of productivity and entertainment applications. You get Microsoft Windows 11 Home with Copilot+ PC, Microsoft Office Home 2024 for lifetime, and Microsoft 365 Basic (1 Year Validity) while it is backed with Microsoft Pluton security processor, IR webcam with Windows Hello support, and Trusted Platform Module (Firmware TPM). The Microsoft Copilot+ PC adds future-proofing potential, particularly as AI workflows evolve.

ASUS enhances the base OS with its proprietary MyASUS utility – a versatile control hub that consolidates key system settings, diagnostics, driver updates, and personalization options. From toggling between fan profiles and customizing display color modes, to optimizing battery health, charging, and enabling audio enhancements, MyASUS plays a central role in tailoring the laptop to suit user preferences.

In addition to hardware-level optimization, the Vivobook integrates a growing suite of AI-driven features. Microsoft’s Studio Effects, powered by the integrated NPU on Intel’s Core Ultra platform, enable real-time webcam enhancements such as background blur and auto-framing. AI Noise Cancellation, applied to the dual-microphone array, delivers excellent results in reducing ambient disturbances during video calls.

ASUS also includes apps like StoryCube for AI-assisted media management, although its usefulness varies depending on user habits (e.g., those who manage media elsewhere may not find it essential). Furthermore, MyASUS houses additional smart tools such as AdaptiveLock, Tru2Life video optimization, and WiFi SmartConnect, enhancing convenience across tasks.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

The ASUS VIVOBOOK S 14 OLED (S5406SA) is equipped with Intel’s new Core Ultra Series 2 processors, with options going up to the Core Ultra 7 256V with a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU). These next-gen chips represent a shift in focus, bringing enhanced power efficiency, improved hybrid architecture, and built-in AI acceleration to the ultrabook category.

There are two models, one with the Intel Core Ultra 5 226V with up to 4.5 GHz Turbo Boost clock speed, 8 cores + 8 Threads, 8 MB Cache, and Intel AI Boost NPU up to 40 TOPS while the second model which is the top variant includes Intel Core Ultra 7 256V with up to 4.8 GHz Turbo Boost clock speed, 8 cores + 8 Threads, 12 MB Cache, and Intel AI Boost NPU up to 47 TOPS. We got the spec checks using CPU-Z, GPU-Z, and HWInfo tools for complete info.

However, during real-world usage, the potential of the NPU remains seemingly untapped due to limited software support. Tests attempting to run local AI models such as DeepSeek via the Ollama framework fell back on the CPU, as neither the NPU nor Intel Arc graphics were utilized, resulting in slower performance and higher power draw. So, while the hardware is forward-looking, the ecosystem needs to catch up.

On the performance front, the Intel Core 7 processor (in our unit) delivered excellent speed and smooth day-to-day usage. There’s only a single RAM + Storage variant (for both Core 5 and 7 models), i.e., 16 GB of fast LPDDR5X RAM with better thermal and latency control, and a 512 GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD, all combined with the Intel Core 7, the system delivers consistently fluid multitasking. Switching between multiple browser tabs, documents, and apps is lag-free. This is ideal for students, professionals, and creators working in productivity suites.

Our storage benchmarks indicate a superfast speed of over 6,000 MB/s in read tests and over 4,000 MB/s in write tests (via CrystalDiskMark and ATTO Disk Benchmark). The Intel Arc Graphics, while integrated, hold up well for casual gaming and light content creation, outperforming older UHD and Iris Xe GPUs. Just don’t expect high-end gaming or intensive 3D rendering performance.

ASUS’s IceCool cooling system handles thermals reasonably well. Even under extended stress (excluding gaming), the CPU maintains stable performance without heavy throttling. You can see vents at the back of the laptop and large air intake grills at the bottom to efficiently manage the heat. The underside and upper keyboard area can get noticeably warm, and the fans become slightly audible in silent rooms. This is only if you’re used to the silent efficiency of Apple Silicon devices.

Battery Runtime & Charging

The ASUS VIVOBOOK S 14 OLED is equipped with a 75 Wh battery (4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion), which is great for a 14-inch ultrabook. Battery performance is undeniably one of the notebook’s strongest suits. The 75Wh battery consistently powers the laptop through an entire workday, be it browsing, editing documents, and occasional video streaming, all without triggering battery anxiety. This level of endurance reflects the tangible efficiency gains made by Intel’s latest platform, particularly when paired with the OLED display’s power-saving traits.

For charging, it uses a 65W fast-charging AC power adapter while the device uses ASUS Easy Charge teh via USB-C supporting Power Delivery (PD) standard (20V, 3.25A DC input), letting you charge it from a broad range of USB Type-C chargers such as your smartphone charger, a high-wattage Type-C adapter, or even a power bank. The notebook has other ecolabels and compliances, including REACH, RoHS, and Energy Star 8.0.

Verdict – ASUS VIVOBOOK S 14 OLED (S5406SA) Review

The ASUS VIVOBOOK S 14 OLED (S5406SA) positions itself as a strong contender in the ultrabook category, especially for mobile professionals, students, and creative users who prioritize display quality, portability, and charging flexibility. Its crowning feature – the 14-inch Lumina OLED true black display delivers vibrant colors, deep contrast, and excellent clarity. Though the broader utility of the NPU hardware is still limited by current software ecosystems, its solid performance makes it appealing for power users. This makes it a compelling choice for students, professionals, and everyday users alike.

Its standout OLED display, solid all-day battery life, USB Type-C easy charge, and top-notch Intel Core Ultra performance ensure a smooth experience across productivity, multitasking, and casual entertainment. Combined with a clean Windows 11 experience, AI-driven features, and smart software utilities via MyASUS, it delivers exceptional value in its class, especially for users who want a premium package. The ASUS VIVOBOOK S 14 OLED (S5406SA) is currently available at ₹89,990 for its Intel Core Ultra 5 + 16 GB RAM + 512 GB SSD model, and ₹1,04,990 for its Intel Core Ultra 7 + 16 GB RAM + 512 GB SSD model, both can be grabbed with ongoing offers and discounts.

ASUS VIVOBOOK S 14 OLED – Where To Buy

The price for the ASUS VIVOBOOK S 14 OLED (S5406SA) starts at ₹89,990 for its Intel Core Ultra 5 + 16 GB RAM + 512 GB M.2 SSD model (Amazon.in), and ₹1,04,990 for its Intel Core Ultra 7 + 16 GB RAM + 512 GB M.2 SSD model (Amazon.in). The notebook is available on ASUS e-shop, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, ASUS Exclusive Stores, Reliance, Croma, and Vijay Sales.

Price: ₹89,990 (Core Ultra 5 + 16 GB RAM + 512 GB M2 SSD), ₹1,04,990 (Core Ultra 7 + 16 GB RAM + 512 GB M2 SSD)

₹89,990 (Core Ultra 5 + 16 GB RAM + 512 GB M2 SSD), ₹1,04,990 (Core Ultra 7 + 16 GB RAM + 512 GB M2 SSD) Availability: ASUS e-shop, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, ASUS Exclusive Stores, Reliance, Croma, Vijay Sales

Get ASUS VIVOBOOK S 14 OLED (Core Ultra 5) on Amazon.in

Get ASUS VIVOBOOK S 14 OLED (Core Ultra 7) on Amazon.in,