In the wake of Operation Sindoor, India’s Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) has sounded the alarm: misinformation is spreading like wildfire, and YOU could be helping it – without even realizing it. With Operation Sindoor sparks online panic, the government drops URGENT Do’s & Don’ts that you must know!
Ministry of Electronics & IT posted on X, “Critical Online Safety Alert always follow cybersecurity precautions. Stay cautious while online – don’t fall for traps or misinformation. Be patriotic, stay vigilant, stay safe. #Digitalindia #OperationSindoor.”
Here’s what you NEED to know to avoid trouble 👇
✅ What You SHOULD Do:
- Verify before you share: Always fact-check news before forwarding it.
- Share only official sources: Spread updates from verified handles and government helplines.
- Use PIB’s Fact-Check Unit: Found something fishy? Report it via WhatsApp at +91 8799711259 or email socialmedia@pib.gov.in.
- Help inform others: Share correct info, especially with people in affected regions.
❌ What You MUST NOT Do:
- Never share troop movements or defence-related updates online.
- Don’t forward unverified news or videos, even if they look urgent or emotional.
- Avoid posts that could spark panic, violence, or communal tension.
- Do not engage with or amplify propaganda posts – you could be unknowingly supporting misinformation campaigns.
MeitY and the Press Information Bureau (PIB) are on high alert, fighting a flood of fake content post-Operation Sindoor. But they can’t do it alone – they need you to act responsibly. One careless forward could fuel chaos. One smart check could save the truth. Stay sharp. Stay safe. Stay informed.