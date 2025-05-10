In the wake of Operation Sindoor, India’s Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) has sounded the alarm: misinformation is spreading like wildfire, and YOU could be helping it – without even realizing it. With Operation Sindoor sparks online panic, the government drops URGENT Do’s & Don’ts that you must know!

Ministry of Electronics & IT posted on X, “Critical Online Safety Alert always follow cybersecurity precautions. Stay cautious while online – don’t fall for traps or misinformation. Be patriotic, stay vigilant, stay safe. #Digitalindia #OperationSindoor.”

Here’s what you NEED to know to avoid trouble 👇

✅ What You SHOULD Do:

Verify before you share: Always fact-check news before forwarding it.

Share only official sources: Spread updates from verified handles and government helplines.

Spread updates from verified handles and government helplines. Use PIB’s Fact-Check Unit: Found something fishy? Report it via WhatsApp at +91 8799711259 or email socialmedia@pib.gov.in.

Found something fishy? Report it via WhatsApp at +91 8799711259 or email socialmedia@pib.gov.in. Help inform others: Share correct info, especially with people in affected regions.

❌ What You MUST NOT Do:

Never share troop movements or defence-related updates online.

Don’t forward unverified news or videos, even if they look urgent or emotional.

Avoid posts that could spark panic, violence, or communal tension.

Do not engage with or amplify propaganda posts – you could be unknowingly supporting misinformation campaigns.

MeitY and the Press Information Bureau (PIB) are on high alert, fighting a flood of fake content post-Operation Sindoor. But they can’t do it alone – they need you to act responsibly. One careless forward could fuel chaos. One smart check could save the truth. Stay sharp. Stay safe. Stay informed.