Airtel Black subscription service launched; plan starts at ₹998

At a virtual conference, Airtel launched a new program Airtel Black that lets its subscribers combine postpaid, direct-to-home (DTH), and fiber services under one single bill, basically allowing users to combine two or more services.

This will allow for one customer care number and priority service resolution through a dedicated relationship team. Customers will also have the ability to either create their own Airtel Black plan by choosing any two or more of the services they have from the operator or pick a pre-structured Airtel Black fixed plan that starts from ₹998.

The company has promised to provide a priority service that will connect you to a customer care representative within 60 seconds of calling, and free service visits. Airtel will also provide the Xstream Box set-top box to Airtel Black customers at a refundable amount of ₹1,500.

The overall experience seems quite similar to what users were earlier getting through the One Airtel. The company has confirmed that existing Airtel One customers would be migrated to Airtel Black.

Pricing and Availability

You can get an Airtel Black fixed plan or bundle any two or more of Airtel services under the new program by giving a missed call on 8826655555. The Airtel Black service is now available and offers one DTH connection and two postpaid mobile connections at ₹998 or three mobile connections and one DTH connection at ₹1,349.

Customers can also get one fibre connection and two postpaid mobile connections at ₹1,598 a month or pick the top-end plan that offers three mobile connections, one fibre, and DTH connection at a monthly charge of ₹2,099.

If you don’t want to go with the fixed plans, the company also allows you to create your own Airtel Black plan by bundling any of the two or more services that you have. Do note that the program doesn’t apply to Airtel prepaid connections.