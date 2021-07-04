OnePlus announces merger of OxygenOS with OPPO’s ColorOS

After the merger of OnePlus with OPPO, the company has now confirmed that it will merge its Android custom skin OxygenOS with OPPO’s ColorOS operating system. It further added that the change will be happening “behind the scenes”.

Making the announcement, the company said: “In order to improve efficiency and standardise the software experience across our portfolio, we’re working on integrating the codebase of OxygenOS and ColorOS.”

Going forward, OxygenOS will remain the operating system for global users of OnePlus smartphones. The merger of the two operating systems will apply to new devices in the future, while for existing devices that are still within the maintenance schedule, it will occur via an OTA update along with Android 12.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said: “As many of you know, last year I took on some additional responsibilities to oversee product strategy for both OnePlus and OPPO. Since then, we have integrated a number of our teams together with OPPO to better streamline our operations and capitalize on additional shared resources. After seeing a positive impact from those changes, we’ve decided to further integrate our organization with Oppo.”

Along with this, the company has also announced a new software maintenance schedule for the lifecycle of its open market smartphones with this change. Its flagship product line (including T/R) with the OnePlus 8 series and newer devices will receive three major Android updates and four years of security updates.

It’s noteworthy that OnePlus is not merging OxygenOS and ColorOS and only the codebase for the operating system is being integrated. OnePlus had created OxygenOS six years ago replacing its predecessor CyanogenMod.