Airtel offering double data benefits on new 4G dongle connection

While Airtel is already offering additional data benefits to lure smartphone users, the operator is now offering double data benefits on its 4G dongles.

According to reports from the Economic Times, Bharti Airtel is offering double data benefits to its 4G dongle users. However, the offer is currently applicable only on purchase of a new 4G dongle connection. Customers would be offered four data plans starting at Rs. 450 and going all the way up to Rs. 1500. The plans would come with three months’ validity.

With the new offer, the Rs. 450 rental pack, which used to offer 4 GB of data, would now offer 8 GB of data. Similarly, the Rs. 650 rental pack, which used to offer 6 GB of data, would now offer 12 GB of data. The Rs. 999 and Rs. 1500 packs offer 10 GB and 20 GB data respectively. The offer may be eventually extended to existing users as well.