Xiaomi may offer flagship Mi 6 with ceramic body

While we have been hearing several rumours about the upcoming flagship Xiaomi Mi 6, details about the handset have surfaced.

According to sources, the Xiaomi Mi 6 would indeed have three variants. Interestingly, the premium variant, that was supposed to be powered by the Snapdragon 835 processor with 6 GB RAM, would also have a ceramic body. The dual edge display for the premium variant has also been confirmed. The other two variants are also expected to have 4 GB of RAM.

The rumours suggest that the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 6 would sport a 12 MP camera and would run on the latest Android Nougat out-of-the-box. As for pricing, reports suggest that the flagship smartphone would be priced starting at CNY 1999 (approx. Rs. 20000) and would go up CNY 2999 (approx. Rs. 30000) for the premium variant. We are eagerly waiting for more details.

Via