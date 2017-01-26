Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 edge receiving Android 7.0 Nougat update in India

After rolling out the Android 7.0 Nougat update for the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge in a couple of countries, Samsung has finally started rolling out this update to the Galaxy S7/S7 edge in India.

The Android 7.0 Nougat update for the Galaxy S7 is 1285.64 MB in size whereas the update for the Galaxy S7 edge is 1290.74 MB in size. Well, needless to say that you should download this update over a Wi-Fi connection unless you are super rich.

The Nougat update for the Galaxy S7 comes with build number G930FXXU1DQAZ, whereas, the one for Galaxy S7 edge carries build number G935FXXU1DQAZ.

Here’s what the Android 7.0 Nougat update for Galaxy S7 and S7 edge comes with:

New UX and various performance modes

Improved usability of the Notification feature and Quick Settings button

Improved usability of the Multi window

Improved settings menu and AOD feature, addition of the Samsung pass feature

Efficient storage management for installation of dowloaded apps, improved speed of system upgrade and app installation

The update is being rolled out over-the-air and would take some time before it reaches all. If you haven’t received the update notification on your Galaxy S7 or S7 edge, you can check for it manually by going to Settings > Software Update > Software manual download.

Also check out this list of Samsung devices that will receive Android 7.0 Nougat update.

